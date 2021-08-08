Business
Business News | Stock market and stock market news
The market will first host the IPOs of CarTrade Tech and Nuvoco Vistas Corporation on August 9. The public issues of Chemplast Sanmar and Aptus Value Housing Finance will open on August 10.
Trends News
|Last name
|Price
|Change
|% variation
|Sbi
|435.65
|-6.20
|-1.4
|Indiabulls Hsg
|271.10
|0.85
|0.31
|ntpc
|117.65
|1.15
|0.99
|Rec.
|156.45
|1.35
|0.87
YOUR OPINION
Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?
Thank you for voting