Why the financial health of Vodafone-Ideas scared investors

Over the past few days, Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) share price has fallen on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) over concerns over its financial health and ability to continue operating despite massive debt. On August 3, the price fell 10% after the announcement by Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla to cede its stake in the telecommunications company to the government or any entity the government deemed worthy. On August 4, VIL’s share price fell 17% following reports the company had contacted the government for help to maintain operations.

Birla reportedly suggested divesting his stake in a letter to Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Guba on June 7. With a sense of duty to 270 million Indians connected by VIL, I am more than willing to cede my stake in the company to any public sector entity / government / national financial entity or any other that the government may deem worthy of keep the business going, he wrote.

One of the main areas of concern, which was reportedly highlighted in the letter, is the company’s liability for Adjusted Gross Income (AGR) to the government. According to DoT (Department of Telecommunications) calculations, Vodafone-Idea had the highest AGR dues, at Rs 58,254 crore. Of this he has already paid Rs 7,854 crore. This is an already very contentious issue. In short, telecom operators are required to share a percentage of their AGR with the government in the form of annual license fees and spectrum usage fees. While operators expected them to be billed on the basis of their primary activity conducted using spectrum, the DoT considered that the definition of AGR included items such as dividends, interest, capital gains from the profit from the sale of assets and securities and gains from currency fluctuations. This led to a legal fight that ended with the Supreme Court ruling in favor of the DoT’s definition of AGR, leaving telecom companies, especially VIL, in huge debt. On July 5, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said VIL’s net debt stood at Rs 1.8 lakh crore. Taking care of this and paying other dues seems like an almost impossible task as Birla wrote in her letter, without the immediate active support of the government, VIL’s financial situation will reach an irreparable point of collapse.

On August 4, VIL announced that Birla was stepping down as chairman, with industry veteran Himanshu Kapania being appointed non-executive chairman. On August 5, the VIL share price fell more than three percent in intraday trading, but closed at Rs 5.94, near the close of the previous days. Investors have many concerns. On the one hand, although VIL has not yet defaulted on any of its contributions, it is feared that it will be forced to do so if there is no help from the government to reduce its AGR burden. Second, the company has seen a constant erosion in the number of subscribers, and the longer the current situation persists, the worse this problem will be. During the fourth quarter of 2020-2021, VIL’s subscriber count declined by around two million to 267.8 million, with its churn rate dropping from 3% to 2.3% in the third quarter, according to a note from the July 5 from ICICI Securities. Third, there is concern that even if VIL manages to stay afloat, the company will face tough times due to its financial situation and the loss of subscribers. For 2020-21, on net sales of Rs 41,672.7 crore, the company recorded a loss of Rs 46,293.7 crore. A new buyer will also need a lot of confidence to move the business forward on this point, the currently uncertain politics and business climate will not help.

Another area of ​​concern is that VIL’s failure will leave only two players in the duopoly telecommunications market Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtela, which will likely be bad for consumers. The preferred model for telecoms around the world is oligopoly, which controls prices.

Recent reports indicate that the government is working on ways to alleviate pain in the telecommunications sector. Unless some action is taken quickly, VIL is likely to see its problems gradually worsen, affecting the telecommunications industry as a whole. This is a far cry from the situation of just a few years ago, when the sector had as many as 14 different companies operating there.