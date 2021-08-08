Check if any Rolex Rings shares have been assigned to your account





The gray market premium on Rolex Rings shares had risen from nearly 1,450 before the IPO to just over 1,300 per share now.

The stock will be listed on BSE and NSE tomorrow (August 9).

The auto component maker, which is currently undergoing a debt restructuring program, has received a tremendous reception for its IPO from retail and institutional investors.

See the latest news and updates only on Business Insider. Rolex Rings shares will be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on August 9 following the initial public offering (IPO) of 731 crore. Here’s how you can check the award status of Rolex Rings IPOs: Go to ESB website or the NSE website here.

On the ESB, select “Equity” and then from the drop-down list select “Rolex Rings”.

Now enter your application number and PAN.

Click on ‘Search’.

Please note that details will only be available once the shares have been awarded. You can also visit the Registrar’s website (Link Intime India) to check the status of your application. Visit the Registrar’s website here.

Click on ‘Select a company’ and click on ‘Glenmark Life Sciences’.

Once the company is selected, you will need to enter either your PAN details, application number, or client ID.

Enter the captcha and click “submit”. Rolex Rings manufactures components that go into automobiles. The company is under a Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) cell because it was unable to pay its debt to banks and financial institutions on time. You can read the details of the company’s financial health here. However, institutional investors subscribed 143.5 times the number of shares allocated to the category at the time of the IPO. Investor category IPO subscription (in relation to the shares offered) Institutional 143.5 fold Non-institutional 360.11 times Retail 24.49 fold The gray market premium (GMP) on Rolex Rings shares had declined to just over 1,300 per share, from nearly 1,450, which was the going price before the IPO, according to reports. . The gray market premium generally affects the price at which stocks are likely to be listed. Publicity SEE ALSO:

