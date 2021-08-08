Business
The LR real estate market is growing, propelled by the industrial market
It appears that the Little Rock metropolitan real estate market continues to accelerate, driven by solid gains in the industrial sector.
The area saw lower vacancy rates and growing demand for space in the second quarter, according to Colliers of Arkansas, which is part of one of the world’s leading property management companies. The company produces a quarterly analysis that reviews the areas of the region’s real estate market.
Key findings from the second quarter show that the overall Little Rock market continues to stabilize, with industrial vacancy rates improving by 8% and banks leading the way in new office development.
“The industry continued to win with declining vacancy rates and demand for products, office space began to stabilize somewhat, retail trade remained stable although users remained uncertain and banks have led the way with new developments, ”the report says.
“The industrial market, which has emerged as the star of 2020, has continued to shine with no signs of darkening anytime soon.”
The region’s real estate market shows encouraging signs of continuous improvement.
“Office vacancy rates are expected to remain stable throughout 2021, although users still decide whether or not to keep large footprints as they continue to debate working from home versus working in person.” , reports Colliers. “As a result, average rental rates have also remained stable. Once the costs of building materials stabilize, we expect to see more movement in the vacancy rate and rental rate figures.”
Compared to the 8% vacancy rate for industrial sectors, other sectors are doing less well. The office sector has a vacancy rate of 16.3%, although this is an improvement from 20.3% in the third quarter of last year. Retail vacancies are at 17.75% stable with the third quarter of 2020.
In the office sector, Colliers reports that suburban markets are recovering as rental rates rise and vacant homes decline.
The retail industry will remain struggling for some time. Colliers notes that rental rates fell in West Little Rock, rose in Conway, and remained stable in the suburbs – Saline County, Cabot and the North Little Rock / Maumelle areas.
What does it mean?
“These slight trends in rates and the higher market vacancy prove that consumers and retailers still do not have full self-confidence,” the report adds.
Meanwhile, the sector is adjusting to the new environment with fewer customers in stores but growing demand for online sales. “Retail continues to adapt its stores with increased speed and self-service options as well as continuous pick-up and take-out services,” Colliers reports.
Banks, meanwhile, are driving growth, with the report noting that five major financial institutions have thrived in the region over the past 18 months, the largest being Bank OZK’s new headquarters on Cantrell Road. This, of course, attracts other companies to rally around the developments.
“This significant activity in West Little Rock will continue to drive demand for additional service-oriented businesses and is expected to drive greater growth in this corridor (i.e. Costco),” the report says, referring to Costco opening in mid-July.
The industrial sector, however, is the star of the show “and shows no signs of slacking off.” Special buildings are erected in anticipation of future business growth.
Colliers of Arkansas is part of Colliers International, a Canadian company. In Arkansas, the company has offices in Little Rock and northwest Arkansas. The company manages 18.7 million square feet with over $ 201 million in total leases.
EXTENSION OF RITTER
Ritter Communications continues to operate across the state. Jonesboro is investing $ 12 million to bring 100% fiber internet services and advanced cloud solutions to businesses in the Arkansas Valley region.
The Four River Valley markets will be connected by fiber from Alma and Ozark this month, Fort Smith in the fourth quarter and Van Buren in the first quarter of 2022.
“Access to high-speed, quality Internet is a must for all Arkansas businesses,” said Ritter CEO Alan Morse. “Our highly advanced Internet services use the latest technology to provide rural communities with the most reliable and affordable broadband connectivity.”
Construction is underway in Fort Smith, and company teams will be working in the area throughout the summer. Fort Smith businesses will be zoned from late fall.
Ritter Communications is a regional telecommunications provider serving 100 communities in four states.
STEPHENS VENTURE
Private investment firm The Stephens Group announced last week that its holding company DISCO has completed its IPO. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, under the symbol “LAW”. They traded Thursday at $ 45.75.
DISCO is an online research tool for law firms, legal service providers and governments. The company was founded by Kiwi Camara in 2013.
“We congratulate the entire DISCO team on this well-deserved milestone,” said Aaron Clark, Managing Director of The Stephens Group. “We first invested in DISCO in 2016 and have benefited from an incredible partnership.”
MOBILE BIKE
BIKE.co now offers its bike service and rental store in Northwest Arkansas, providing service to Bella Vista, Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Rogers and Springdale.
“BIKE.co fills a gap in the market by providing attentive, high-quality mobile bike service at a cost-effective price,” said Nate Nead, founder of BIKE.co. “Our model allows cycling enthusiasts to spend less time dealing with complex bicycle maintenance issues and more time enjoying their hobby.”
BIKE.co also offers a mobile rental service with rental stores that offer a variety of brands, models and sizes for business and personal use.
More information is available at bike.co.
