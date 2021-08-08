Four IPOs to hit the markets next week; aim to collect 14,628 crore

Nuvoco Vistas, CarTrade, Aptus Value Housing Finance and Chemplast Sanmar will be open for public subscription this week.



The buzz in the Initial Public Offering (IPO) market continues with four companies launching their first share sales this week to collectively raise over 14,628 crore.

It comes after four companies Devyani International, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Windlas Biotech and Exxaro Tiles launched their first share sales last week to raise 3,614 crore.

So far in the current fiscal year, 16 companies have raised 30,666 crore through IPOs compared to 31,277 crore by 30 companies in the entire 2020-21 period.

Going forward, market analysts expect the IPO environment to remain buoyant throughout 2021-2022.

Hemang Kapasi, head of equities at Sanctum Wealth Management, said up to 40 IPOs are slated for the remainder of the year, seeking to raise around 70,000 crore.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, part of the Nirma Group, and online car classifieds platform CarTrade Tech will launch their first share sales on Monday, while those of Aptus Value Housing Finance and Chemplast Sanmar will be open for sale. public subscription Tuesday, according to information with stock. Exchanges.

Corporations raise funds to repay debt, meet capital expenditure requirements, and for general business purposes. In addition, existing shareholders sell their stakes in the IPOs.

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation

The initial public offering (IPO) of cement maker Nuvoco Vistas includes a new issue of shares valued at 1,500 crore and an offer to sell (OFS) of 3,500 crore by promoter Niyogi Enterprise. The public offering, with a price range of 560 to 570 per share, will open for public subscription on August 9 and close on August 11.

The proceeds of the new issue will be used to repay certain loans granted to the company and for the general purpose of the company.

With a consolidated capacity of 22.32 MMTPA, Nuvoco Vistas has 11 cement plants comprising five integrated units, five grinding units and one mixing unit. It operates cement manufacturing units in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Automotive trade technology

The initial sale of CarTrade Tech shares will be fully an OFS of 18,532,216 shares.

Among the investors participating in the OFS are CMDB II (22.64 lakh shares), Highdell Investment Ltd (84.09 lakh shares), MacRitchie Investments Pte Ltd (50.76 lakh shares), Springfield Venture International (17 , 65 lakh shares).

Currently, CMDB II owns 11.93% of the capital of CarTrade, Highdell Investment holds 34.44% of the capital, MacRitche Investment holds 26.48% of the capital and Springfield Venture International owns 7.09% of the capital of the company.

The company has set a price range of 1,585 to 1,618 per share for the IPO, which will be open for public subscription from August 9 to 11. At the higher end of the price range, the IPO is expected to raise 2,998.51 crore.

Founded in 2009, CarTrade is backed by renowned investors Warburg Pincus, Temasek, JP Morgan and March Capital. CarTrade platform enables customers to buy and sell used cars as well as new cars

The company is a multi-channel automotive platform with coverage and presence on all types of vehicles and value-added services through its CarWale, CarTrade, Shriram Automall, BikeWale, CarTrade Exchange, Adroit Auto and AutoBiz brands.

Aptus Value Housing Financing

The IPO of Aptus Value Housing Finance consists of a new issue of shares amounting to 500 crore and an offer to sell up to 64,590,695 shares by the promoter and existing shareholders

The issue, with a price range of 346 to 353 per share, will open on August 10 and close on August 12. At the high end of the price range, the IPO is expected to reach 2,780 crore. The net proceeds of the new issue will be used to increase the Company’s Level 1 capital requirements.

Aptus Value Housing Finance enjoys strong capital sponsorship from renowned investors such as Westbridge, Malabar Investments, Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital and Madison India.

Chemplast Sanmar

Chemplast Sanmar’s 3,850 crore IPO includes a new issue of shares valued at 1,300 crore and an offer to sell of 2,550 crore.

The offer to sell includes the sale of 2,463.44 crore by Sanmar Holdings Ltd and 86.56 crore by Sanmar Engineering Services Ltd.

The company would use a total of 1,238.25 crore of the net proceeds for the early redemption of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by it. In addition, the funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

The price bracket has set a price range of 530 to 541 per share, which will be open for public subscription from August 10 to 12.

Chemplast Sanmar, based in Chennai, is one of the leading specialty chemical manufacturers focusing on PVC (polyvinyl chloride) resin in specialty paste and custom manufacturing of raw materials and intermediate products for industries. pharmaceutical, agrochemical and fine chemicals.

The shares of these four companies will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.