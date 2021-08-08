Reported ByteDance IPO Highlights Attractiveness of Hong Kong Stock Exchange Own Shares

The headquarters of HKEX. (Photo by Nicolas ASFOURI / AFP) (Photo credit to read NICOLAS … [+] ASFOURI / AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images



There are many signs that there may be fewer new Chinese listings on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq for the foreseeable future. China’s review of cybersecurity rules for overseas listings has hit DiDi Global, among others. The United States is temporarily suspending listing approvals in China due to disclosure concerns.

What should a brave Chinese investor do? One option: buy shares of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing, or HKEX, which manages the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Even before the recent crackdowns, Hong Kong was already expected to benefit from a growing number of mainland tech company listings and secondary listings by Chinese companies whose shares trade as American Depositary Receipts, or ADR, in New York or on the Nasdaq.

The mainland’s new regulatory rules could make the Hong Kong Stock Exchange more attractive, some analysts say. Highlighting its appeal, the Financial Times reported today that ByteDance, the Beijing-based owner of the short video app TikTok, responded to regulators’ concerns about data security in (a) an offer to ‘listing early next year and aims to trade in Hong Kong despite China. technological repression. (See the related post here.)

Overall, we believe the proposed rule review (by Beijing) should benefit HKEX in the medium to long term, China Galaxy International said in a research report dated July 11. JP Morgan (a shareholder of HKEX), in a report dated July 14. , said: HKEX is a key platform for raising capital and trading, especially for large Chinese companies. The shift of ADRs to HKEX and the shift of primary listings is expected to solidify HKEX’s position as an IPO venue, even without geopolitics.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

JP Morgan has a HKEX price target of HK $ 570; China Galaxys target is HK $ 557.40. This compares to its close of HK $ 529.50 in Hong Kong on Friday. The stock has gained 42% in the past year.

Trading in stocks in Hong Kong dates back to the mid-19th century; the first formal market the Stockbrokers Association of Hong Kong was created in 1891. It merged with the Hong Kong Stockbrokers Association in 1947, then with three others the Far East Exchange in 1969, the Kam Nan Stock Exchange in 1971 and the Kowloon Stock Exchange in 1980, creating the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1980. This exchange then joined the Hong Kong Futures Exchange and the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Co. under a single holding company which was listed in 2000.

At that time, reforms in China helped pave the way for H share listings in the 1990s; over the next decade, even larger IPOs of mainland state-owned and private-sector companies followed. Over time, Hong Kong has succeeded in aligning its policies with Beijing to facilitate capital movements and registrations. Members of HKEx’s international advisory board include Joe Tsai, billionaire vice president of Alibaba, and Neil Shen, billionaire founding partner of Sequoia Capital China.

HKEX, which has already benefited from a wave of IPOs in recent years, entered a new era in 2021 with the appointment in May of its first foreign CEO, Nicolas Aguzin, a longtime executive at JP Morgan. Aguzin has not given any media interviews since. He wrote on the exchange blog in June: China’s economic growth and steady financial liberalization have played a key role in HKEX’s growth over the past 21 years, and we stand ready to profit from these macroeconomic trends. in the years to come. Aguzin added: In a tense macro context, our role as a bridge is perhaps more relevant and more necessary than ever.

Even before the recent tensions between the United States and China, Hong Kong was expected to play a bigger role in tech lists. I think Hong Kong will have a bigger role to play, said Jixun Foo, managing partner of global venture capital firm GGV Capital and a member of the Forbes Midas 2021 list, in an interview in June. Hong Kong has actually come a long way. Ten years ago, we would not have thought of Hong Kong as a solid alternative for technology listings on US stock exchanges, he said. Today I think HK has become a stronger alternative, Foo said.

For their part, fund managers are likely to follow good Chinese companies to the stock exchange where they are listed, he said. They are looking for feedback and have yet to find that feedback for their stakeholders, Foo said.

HKEX CEO Nicolas Aguzin. Photographer: Giulia Marchi / Bloomberg

2018 Bloomberg Finance LP



Aguzin cited fundraising by new economy companies as well as biotech companies as HKEX opportunities. I see a great opportunity in financing the growth of the new economy, including biotechnology, he said. These are the companies that will shape our markets for decades to come. Since the launch of the new HKEX listing rules in 2018, we have become the second largest market in the world for raising biotech capital, and our pipeline looks strong.

Covid has put global health in the spotlight, and we are committed to supporting both companies and investors in this sector, making Hong Kong a true biotech hub, welcoming participants not only from China but from around the world, Aguzin said. Hong Kong healthcare and medicine listings this year include CARsgen Therapeutical, which raised HK $ 1.5 billion, Keymed Biosciences, which also raised HK $ 1.5 billion, and Brii Bioscience, invested by Sequoia , which raised HK $ 1.2 billion. Trip Group, China’s largest Nasdaq-traded online travel site, raised HK $ 932 million in a secondary listing in April.

Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) in a July 2 report suggested that HKEX’s trading volumes could benefit from more listings there by Chinese companies currently listed overseas. We believe that the gradual shift in revenue from the US market to Hong Kong for these secondary listings and the improvement in the market structure could contribute to a slow improvement in speed.

However, equity investors have already raised the HKEX share price well above the Huatais target price of HK $ 507 on that date.

See related articles:

Hong Kong wins as US alternative for Chinese tech listings, says GGV’s Jixun Foo

China can’t afford to eradicate its second private: Anthony Saich of Harvard

Trip.com pushes content to China as Covid limits international travel

@rflannerychina