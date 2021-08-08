Amazon stock: investors expect too much





Just a few weeks ago, actions by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) hit a new all-time high above $ 3,700. This pushed the fully diluted market capitalization of the retail and tech giant to just under $ 2,000 billion. However, Amazon stock fell 8% after its end-of-July earnings report as second-quarter earnings failed to reach analyst consensus and the company released weaker-than-expected guidance for the third. trimester. While Amazon continues to perform very well by ordinary standards, these disappointments suggest that investors may have unrealistic expectations for the e-commerce titan. Fail to meet high expectations Amazon generated $ 113.1 billion in revenue in the last quarter: up 27% year-over-year. At constant exchange rates, sales would have increased by 24%. All three of Amazon’s business segments posted strong gains. At constant exchange rates, sales rose 21% in the North America division, 26% internationally and 37% for Amazon Web Services. Most businesses would like to achieve this type of growth under any circumstance. Still, analysts expected (on average) a revenue increase of $ 2 billion. Interestingly, Amazon’s growth rate in North America was lower than that of the entire retail industry. Retail sales in the United States jumped 27.8% from a year ago in the last quarter, as consumers flocked to stores as the COVID-19 pandemic abated. Additionally, Amazon’s Q2 revenue benefited from the Prime Day lag in June of this year. The two-day event brought in around $ 7.5 billion in revenue, according to estimates by Piper sandler analysts. (For comparison, Amazon’s retail business recently generated around $ 1 billion in revenue per day.) Operating profit jumped 32% year-on-year to $ 7.7 billion: near the top of Amazon’s forecast range of $ 4.5 billion to $ 8 billion. Nonetheless, it probably fell short of the expectations of many investors, as the company often far exceeds the high of its operating profit forecast. More of the same to come Amazon’s forecast for the third quarter also disappointed many investors. The company predicts revenue will grow 10-16% year over year to reach a range of $ 106 billion to $ 112 billion. Meanwhile, Amazon estimates operating profit will drop from $ 6.2 billion a year ago to between $ 2.5 billion and $ 6 billion. Analysts’ consensus predicted revenue of $ 118.7 billion and operating profit of $ 8.1 billion. With Prime Day falling in the second quarter of this year, investors had to prepare for slower growth in the third quarter. Additionally, Amazon faces tough year-over-year comparisons after revenue grew 37% in the third quarter of 2020. That said, it also appears that many consumers – particularly in the United States – have started to revert to their pre-pandemic shopping habits due to the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines. During Amazon’s earnings call, CFO Brian Olsavsky noted that growth had slowed to a teenage pace from mid-May, excluding the impact of the Prime schedule shift. Day. Why investors should expect slower growth Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Amazon’s growth rate had already started to moderate. At constant exchange rates, revenue increased by 22% in 2019, compared to 30% in 2018 and 31% in 2017. The pandemic has resulted in a huge increase in e-commerce sales, reversing this trend of slower growth. As a result, Amazon saw a 37% constant currency revenue gain last year. However, to a certain extent, this only pushed forward the growth that would have taken place in 2021 and the years to come. This has led to the sharp deceleration Amazon is currently experiencing – and which will likely continue in the near term. Indeed, while Amazon’s growth rate for 2020 and 2021 combined looks quite solid, retail sales in the United States have grown at an incredible rate during this period. As the tailwind of stimulus controls and reducing spending on experiences (like travel and dining out) wears off, this will put pressure on top line growth. Amazon. In addition, Amazon has already crushed most of its weak competitors, which will make it more difficult to capture market share in the future. Amazon stocks could still potentially be a worthwhile long-term investment depending on the company’s ability to increase its profit margin. However, investors will need to recalibrate their expectations for revenue growth. The growth that Amazon expects for the third quarter could prove to be the new normal over the next few years.

