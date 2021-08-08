3 Reasons Shopify Should Buy Affirm

The “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) craze peaked this week with the payments giant Square (NYSE: SQ) make a $ 29 billion game for the world leader in space, After payment. The company’s innovative take on microcredit is incredibly popular with young buyers, making it prime real estate for businesses looking to grab a slice of the future.

The deal highlights other potential opportunities in the industry. E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) worked with supplier BNPL Affirm holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) for a year and owns 7.6% of the company’s shares. They recently took their partnership to the next level after Shopify incorporated Affirm technology into its online checkout process, allowing customers to fund their purchases directly.

Consider three reasons for Shopify to take Affirm fully under its wing.

1. Stronger together

Over 5.4 million consumers actively use Affirm with 12,000 integrated merchants. When buyers checkout with Affirm, their purchase is funded at an annual percentage rate of 0% to 30% depending on their credit, with the option of paying the money back in three, six, or 12 months.

Affirm’s customer base is a drop in the bucket when you consider that Shopify powers around 1.75 million online stores, which is the primary focus of the partnership between the two companies.

But focusing on the merchant side might be too one-dimensional. Affirm recently announced the launch of the Affirm Card, a consumer-centric product that will allow shoppers to enjoy BNPL wherever they want. It separates the Affirm experience from the shackles of its merchant system and leaves consumers free to enjoy the same benefits in stores more suited to their needs.

Shopify currently has 118 million registered users of its Shop virtual assistant platform and Shop Pay payment product, which constitutes a substantial pool of consumers who may be attracted to the offer of a new replacement for their card. credit. Square is already planning key Afterpay integrations with both its seller platform (merchants) and its 70 million consumers using CashApp, and this is an initiative that Shopify could learn from.

2. Buy now, pay later drives sales

It’s probably no surprise that financing interest-free, cost-free consumer purchases encourages people to spend. But it might surprise you how much.

Shopify is in the process of presenting its BNPL (powered by Affirm) solution to its merchants and has provided a series of selling points. The company says it will increase conversion by 50%, reduce cart abandonment by 28%, and allow larger cart sizes as consumers have the ability to purchase more.

Half of Affirm’s customers are either Millennials or Gen Z, and the company notes that 79% of that cohort buy using a smartphone. Its BNPL product drives engagement, with 64% of transactions in FY2020 completed by loyal customers spending an average of $ 2,200 per year.

If Shopify absorbed Affirm, it would have the opportunity to unleash it into its ecosystem of over 100 million users, delivering incredible benefits to its merchant base.

3. They are already partners

In July 2020, Affirm announced that it would partner with Shopify to power its new installment payment functionality, an attempt by Shopify to introduce BNPL to its merchants and customers.

Affirm was still a private company at the time, and as part of the deal, it handed over warrants that allowed Shopify to buy up to 20.3 million shares of the company – or roughly. 7.6% – for just $ 0.01 each. Affirm went public in January of this year, and Shopify maintains its stake worth around $ 1.3 billion today.

Since both companies have been working on product integrations for the past 12 months, merging into one company could be almost seamless. Shopify merchants are already familiar with the new features powered by Affirm, so if Shopify sees BNPL as a big part of its future, then absorbing Affirm seems like the way to go.

Shopify has a market cap of over $ 190 billion compared to Affirm’s $ 17 billion, so an all-stock transaction similar to how Square acquired Afterpay would result in minimal dilution for shareholders, especially since it already holds 7.6%. Shopify also has $ 7.7 billion in cash on its balance sheet, and while it’s not ideal to use, it puts some options on the table (like a deal that’s partly in cash, partly in debt, or partly in cash. , partly in stock a deal).

But most importantly, BNPL represents an opportunity to capture very engaged young buyers, and the traders and shareholders of the company will benefit greatly.