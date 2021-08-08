Business
3 Reasons Shopify Should Buy Affirm
The “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) craze peaked this week with the payments giant Square (NYSE: SQ) make a $ 29 billion game for the world leader in space, After payment. The company’s innovative take on microcredit is incredibly popular with young buyers, making it prime real estate for businesses looking to grab a slice of the future.
The deal highlights other potential opportunities in the industry. E-commerce giant Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) worked with supplier BNPL Affirm holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) for a year and owns 7.6% of the company’s shares. They recently took their partnership to the next level after Shopify incorporated Affirm technology into its online checkout process, allowing customers to fund their purchases directly.
Consider three reasons for Shopify to take Affirm fully under its wing.
1. Stronger together
Over 5.4 million consumers actively use Affirm with 12,000 integrated merchants. When buyers checkout with Affirm, their purchase is funded at an annual percentage rate of 0% to 30% depending on their credit, with the option of paying the money back in three, six, or 12 months.
Affirm’s customer base is a drop in the bucket when you consider that Shopify powers around 1.75 million online stores, which is the primary focus of the partnership between the two companies.
But focusing on the merchant side might be too one-dimensional. Affirm recently announced the launch of the Affirm Card, a consumer-centric product that will allow shoppers to enjoy BNPL wherever they want. It separates the Affirm experience from the shackles of its merchant system and leaves consumers free to enjoy the same benefits in stores more suited to their needs.
Shopify currently has 118 million registered users of its Shop virtual assistant platform and Shop Pay payment product, which constitutes a substantial pool of consumers who may be attracted to the offer of a new replacement for their card. credit. Square is already planning key Afterpay integrations with both its seller platform (merchants) and its 70 million consumers using CashApp, and this is an initiative that Shopify could learn from.
2. Buy now, pay later drives sales
It’s probably no surprise that financing interest-free, cost-free consumer purchases encourages people to spend. But it might surprise you how much.
Shopify is in the process of presenting its BNPL (powered by Affirm) solution to its merchants and has provided a series of selling points. The company says it will increase conversion by 50%, reduce cart abandonment by 28%, and allow larger cart sizes as consumers have the ability to purchase more.
Half of Affirm’s customers are either Millennials or Gen Z, and the company notes that 79% of that cohort buy using a smartphone. Its BNPL product drives engagement, with 64% of transactions in FY2020 completed by loyal customers spending an average of $ 2,200 per year.
If Shopify absorbed Affirm, it would have the opportunity to unleash it into its ecosystem of over 100 million users, delivering incredible benefits to its merchant base.
3. They are already partners
In July 2020, Affirm announced that it would partner with Shopify to power its new installment payment functionality, an attempt by Shopify to introduce BNPL to its merchants and customers.
Affirm was still a private company at the time, and as part of the deal, it handed over warrants that allowed Shopify to buy up to 20.3 million shares of the company – or roughly. 7.6% – for just $ 0.01 each. Affirm went public in January of this year, and Shopify maintains its stake worth around $ 1.3 billion today.
Since both companies have been working on product integrations for the past 12 months, merging into one company could be almost seamless. Shopify merchants are already familiar with the new features powered by Affirm, so if Shopify sees BNPL as a big part of its future, then absorbing Affirm seems like the way to go.
Shopify has a market cap of over $ 190 billion compared to Affirm’s $ 17 billion, so an all-stock transaction similar to how Square acquired Afterpay would result in minimal dilution for shareholders, especially since it already holds 7.6%. Shopify also has $ 7.7 billion in cash on its balance sheet, and while it’s not ideal to use, it puts some options on the table (like a deal that’s partly in cash, partly in debt, or partly in cash. , partly in stock a deal).
But most importantly, BNPL represents an opportunity to capture very engaged young buyers, and the traders and shareholders of the company will benefit greatly.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/08/08/3-reasons-shopify-should-buy-affirm/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]