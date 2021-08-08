Market to monitor GDP data, COVID-19 situation





INVESTORS are expected to continue monitoring the country’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation, with several areas in the strictest form of lockdown due to the increase in cases, as well as the release of product data. second quarter gross domestic (GDP) on Tuesday. The 30-member Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) fell 7.36 points or 0.11% to close at 6,539.91 on Friday. Meanwhile, the broader index of all stocks rose 12.85 points or 0.31% to end at 4,055.42. Week after week, the PSEi climbed 269.68 points from its 6,270.23 points on July 30. Bargain hunting increased the local market 4.30% last week, Philstocks Financial, Inc. senior research analyst Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco said in a Viber message on Saturday. The rally was supported by optimism towards second quarter corporate reports which showed good results mainly due to weak base effects, he added. This rise in recent trading weeks has also been supported by foreign investors, with net foreign flows amounting to 397.61 million pesos. During the second half of the week, the market paused as participants chose to remain cautious while monitoring the impact of the global spread of Delta variants on our economic outlook, the Timson Securities trader said. , Inc. Darren Blaine T. Pangan in a Viber message on Saturday. For this week, investors will focus on the country’s COVID-19 situation and upcoming economic data. Investors should monitor our COVID-19 situation following the recent increase in the number of cases and the detection of more cases with the infectious strain Delta, said Mr. Tantiangco of Philstocks Financials. A sustained increase in our number of COVID-19 cases and detection of more cases of the Delta variant may lead to a drop in the local stock market as it increases the risks of prolonging strict quarantine measures in parts of the country where they are. implemented. The Department of Health reported 11,021 new cases on Saturday to bring the number of active infections to 76,063. [The] Marlet [is] still on a losing streak, but [its] temper ahead of second-quarter GDP growth release [this] the week, [which is] is expected to show the Philippines emerging from the recession, Cristina S. Ulang, chief research officer of First Metro Investment Corp., said in a Viber message on Friday. If a slow [year-on-year] growth is seen for our economy this second quarter, so that can also give rise to negative sentiment in the market, added Mr. Tantiangco of Philstocks Financials. A Business world A poll of 20 economists gave a median GDP growth estimate of 10.6% in the second quarter, mainly due to base effects. If this happens, it would mean the country’s exit from recession and first-half growth of 2% still below the government’s 6-7% target for 2021. Mr. Tantiangco has placed markets support at 6,400 with resistance of 6,600, while Timson Securities Mr. Pangan expects a trading range of 6,270 to 6,600. KCG Valmonte

