PH stock to monitor Covid, GDP data





Local actions are expected to continue to monitor developments in the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic situation in the country this trading week, as well as the release of second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data and more corporate financial reporting. Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc., said investors will be monitoring the local pandemic situation as the country recently experienced a new spike in daily cases and detected more infections of the contagious Delta variant. Tantiangco said an increased number of Covid-19 cases could bring down the local market, as it increases the risk of a prolonged implementation of strict quarantine restrictions in the country. “A sustained increase in our number of Covid-19 cases and the detection of more cases of the Delta variant may lead to a drop in the local stock market as it increases the risks of prolonging strict quarantine measures in parts of the country where they are are being implemented, including the National Capital Region and possibly expanding it to other regions, ”he explained. The Philippines recorded 11,021 more cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 1.649 million, while health authorities reported 119 new cases of the Delta variant on Friday, bringing the current total to 450. The health ministry also reported last week that the worrying variant has been detected in all cities of Metro Manila, which has been placed under strict enhanced community quarantine until August 20. Meanwhile, Tantiangco said investors will also wait for the release of second-quarter GDP data, which is expected to have a high growth figure due to weak base effects. “If slow year-over-year growth is observed for our economy this second quarter, it could also give rise to negative sentiment in the market,” Tantiangco noted. The companies’ other second quarter earnings releases would also be monitored, Tantiangco said. Tantiangco fixed market support at 6,400 while resistance is seen at 6,600. “The market’s 50-day exponential moving average is about to drop below its 200-day counterpart. If this continues, it will form a deadly cross that signals a possible downtrend,” he continued. . Diversified Securities Inc. trader Aniceto Pangan sees the main index continuing sideways, also citing developments in the Covid-19 situation seen by investors. In addition to the GDP release and rising corporate profits, Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said investors would also do a reshuffle ahead of the main index rebalancing. The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) announced Thursday that AC Energy Corp. and Converge ICT Solutions Inc. would replace DMCI Holdings Inc. and Emperador Inc. in the PSE 30 Member Index (PSEi) effective August 16. Limlingan added that 6,600 points remain the resistance to be broken for the market. Last week, the PSEi slipped 0.11% or 7.36 points to reach its intraday low of 6,539.91 on Friday.

