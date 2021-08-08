Del Monte Philippines Focuses On Product Expansion After IPO Delayed





By Keren Concepción G. Valmonte, Journalist DEL Monte Philippines, Inc. (DMPI) said it will focus on expanding its products and creating a stronger digital footprint through e-commerce after its parent company announced the postponement of its listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange. Philippines (PSE). The company will move forward in creating momentum in practical cooking as well as healthy drinks in the Philippines as more Filipinos focus on health and wellness as well as healthy cooking. amid the continuing pandemic, said Cynthia David Icasas, DMPI’s chief marketing officer, in an email response. To Business world Thursday. On Wednesday last week, its listed parent company Del Monte Pacific Ltd. (DMPL) has announced that it is delaying the company’s initial public offering (IPO). It aimed to raise up to 44 billion pesos, the offer was due to start today, August 9. DMPL said the decision was made due to volatile market conditions brought on by the country’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation. However, he said he remained committed to listing DMPI once market conditions improve. In the meantime, DMPI will be relaunching a new line of its Fit N Right healthy juice products in recognition of consumers’ evolving fitness goals. The line also includes an improved Fit N Right core product for those who choose weight loss, named BURN, which will soon be available in major supermarkets, Ms. Icasas said. DMPI also aims to perpetuate its export activity of fresh pineapple in China, where it is the market leader with 53% of exported pineapple share. The company said it is also among the top exporters of premium fresh fruit to Japan and South Korea. The company will leverage frequency of consumption to support its core brands through integrated marketing campaigns and promotions, both traditional and digital, Ms. Icasas said. DMPI plans to work to consolidate its online footprint through its lifegetsbetter.ph as well as its official Kitchenomics Facebook page and the Del Monte Kitchenomics mobile app. Beyond recipes and cooking tips, the app allows users to prepare a meal plan, generate a shopping list and order their favorite Del Monte products through Shopee and Lazada, Ms. Icasas said. DMPI is said to be Del Monte Pacific’s most profitable subsidiary, posting net profit growth of 33% to P4.6 billion in its fiscal year ending April 2021. Results for its first quarter ending in July will be released. ‘by September 10. Shares of listed parent company Del Monte Pacific rose 2.05% or 28 centavos on Friday to close at 13.94 P each.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bworldonline.com/del-monte-philippines-focuses-on-product-expansion-after-ipo-delay/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos