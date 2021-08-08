Business
The SPACs notification and the few missing sparks
The Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) frenzy has caught the attention of the Indian government which has released a consultative document to allow SPAC to be listed on the recognized exchanges of the International Financial Services Center (IFSC) and notified it on July 16, 2021.
The notification provides detailed guidelines for the registration of SPACs and the acquisition of targets by SPACs. These include sponsor eligibility criteria, IPO process, initial disclosures in offering documents, lead due diligence, issue size, sponsorship involvement after issuance, pricing, subscription, request and award.
It also provides specific conditions for the SPAC such as the escrow mechanism, the filing of a detailed prospectus for the business combination (reverse merger), which allows to obtain the target’s quotation, the requirement of ‘majority approval of all shareholders for a business combination and also the redemption rights of dissenting shareholders and completion of the business combination within 36 months from the date of filing of the prospectus.
In addition, the SPAC must ensure that the target has a fair market value of 80 percent of the amount escrowed after the business combination (CB). Transactions with related parties between sponsors and business combinations are prohibited. There are also post-BC conditions and lockout requirements.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has formed a high level committee to review such offers in the Indian capital market. The 36 month period provided to PSPC to consume a CB is longer compared to 18-24 months in the United States. In addition, the possibility of abstaining from PSPC for a shorter period is not foreseen.
PSPC sponsors are required to have a track record in PSPC transactions, ML, fund management (FM) or merchant banking activities. Although the first and last conditions are clear, more clarity is required regarding the BC and FM experience.
In case of financial management experience, whether managers of private equity funds and / or venture capital funds would also be allowed to become sponsors or whether only AMC mutual funds should to be taken into account requires clarification.
While the notification provides for detailed disclosures both at the time of listing and at the time of the CB, the IFSCA / SEBI should be mindful of disclosures to be made by the sponsors of the PSPC at the time of the IPOs. Given the conflict of interest inherent in SPACs in which sponsors and primary investors generally have more favorable terms than retail investors, the valuations and methods used, due diligence is required by the role of lead managers and subscribers. In addition, the projected post-ML assessments of the target and compliance with the assessment threshold should also be taken into account.
Compliances and disclosures by PSPC have been aligned with a conventional listing requirement with a 180-day cool-down period after BC. IFSCA / SEBI should even consider checking the readiness of targets (which are typically start-ups) to comply with reporting and governance requirements immediately after listing.
However, the consequences of not meeting the standards after the chill period are unclear. In addition to the above, the following key aspects under other laws / regulations should also be duly considered:
Corporate law
Under the Companies Act 2013 (Cos Act), a company is required to operate in accordance with the object clause in accordance with the incorporation documents. In addition, a business must begin operations within one year of incorporation to avoid being written off. Considering that (i) the SAVS have no objects and activities of their own and adopt the object and activity of the operating companies concerned; and (ii) the 36-month period provided to an SPAC for an acquisition, the two conditions above must be relaxed.
The SAVS can invest in the target before BC. This implies relaxation for PSPCs under the regulation of non-bank financial corporations during the investment period up to BC.
Securities Laws
SPACs offer existing investors the ability to repurchase securities, even if the target is approved by all SPAC investors. Thus, an exemption under SEBI takeover regulations for diluting PSPC investor shareholding by more than 25 percent in accordance with the ML and subsequent funding would also be required.
At present, venture capital funds in India are only allowed to invest in venture capital firms (VCUs) which are unlisted operating companies. The definition of VCUs under the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulation of 2012 should be amended to allow venture capital funds to invest in SPACs which are listed misprints.
Indian exchange control regulations
For SPACs, India’s foreign exchange control regulations should be relaxed to allow foreign investment in SPAC at the time of IPO. In addition, the provision relating to the redemption of securities by investors (at the time of the CB) and the facilitation of the issue of warrants for a period exceeding 18 months should be included. For PSPCs within the IFSC, Indian investor participation could be significantly limited by exchange control regulations and also entail back and forth considerations. These problems will also require appropriate addressing.
Diagram of mergers in India
Usually, a merger in India takes around 8-10 months to be approved by the NCLT. Thus, for PSPC transactions to function properly, an expedited approval process for BC should be explored.
Globally, PSPC regulations have evolved in recent years. India, to be competitive, should quickly learn from the experiences of other jurisdictions, get feedback and suggestions from peer regulators and exchanges in other countries to formulate a holistic framework for SPAC in India. Ideally, each of the above mentioned regulations would require an exception or a separate chapter to facilitate SAVS in India. A more plausible approach seems to allow PSPCs in the IFSC before they are introduced elsewhere.
(The author is partner, Bhuta Shah & Co LLP)
