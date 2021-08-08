Convergence soars amid PSEi inclusion





Converge ICT will be part of the 30-member index of the Philippine Stock Exchange from August 16. (In photo) Converges business center. PHOTO BY CONVERGE ICT Dennis Anthony Uy’s Converge ICT Solutions Inc. concluded last week with a huge jump following its recent inclusion in the main index following the index’s last revision. Shares of Converge climbed 2.75p, or 11.51%, to their daily high of 26.65p each on Friday, pushing its week-over-week position up to 16.89 %. Christopher Mangun, head of research at AAA Equities, said the stock surged after it was announced to be included in the Philippine Stock Exchange’s 30-member index (PSEi). The Philippine Stock Exchange announced Thursday that Converge and AC Energy will replace DMCI Holdings Inc. and Emperador Inc. in the PSEi from August 16. Mangun said the stock could see a slight pullback after its rally, but still expects its stocks to continue its uptrend. “The problem with a stock at an all time high is that everyone who bought it is sitting on a profit and investors tend to let their profits run, which means less selling pressure,” a- he explained in an SMS. Meanwhile, Mangun said he expects a positive financial report from Converge for the second quarter. “We expect revenue to have increased 30-40% in the second quarter due to its massive expansion and investments (capital spending), mainly due to its IPO funds (IPO),” did he declare. In the first quarter, Converge posted almost tripled net income of 1.55 billion pesos compared to 574 million pesos in the same period last year. Revenues from its residential operations also more than doubled, from 2.29 billion pesos to 4.8 billion pesos, as its subscriber base jumped 92%, along with the 8% improvement in its average residential income per user. “This is actually one of the companies that has grown exponentially despite the pandemic due to work-from-home and online education setups. Recent lockdowns in the second quarter may have resulted in increased demand for their services, “Mangun continued.

