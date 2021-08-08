IDX’s # 1 Unicorn List Bukalapak Gains 25% on Day One

Bukalapak CEO Rachmat Kaimuddin (left) and Bukalapak CEO Bambang Brodjonegoro hold a certificate from the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) stating that the e-commerce company was listed on the local stock exchange on Friday. BUKALAPAK

Ecommerce company Bukalapak got off to a flying start on August 6 as the first unicorn to go public in Indonesia, following the largest initial public offering (IPO) the country has ever seen.

The company, which is listed under the symbol BUKA on the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX), saw its shares rise 24.71% to 1,060 rupees (74 US cents) each during the first hour of trading, per compared to its IPO price of 850 rupees. .

IDX CEO Inarno Djajadi said the Bukalapaks IPO has attracted 96,000 investors.

This listing has made history as Bukalapak is the first unicorn to be listed on IDX and the Southeast Asian stock markets, he said on August 6. growth house.

Bukalapak is the 28th company listed on IDX this year and the 740th overall.

Even though the IPO of Bukalapaks was carried out in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, interest in Bukalapaks shares remains high. This reflects confidence in Bukalapak. With this IPO, we believe we can push the growth of small and medium-sized businesses to the next level, Bukalapak CEO Rachmat Kaimuddin said in a press release on August 6.

He went on to say that all proceeds from the IPO would be used as working capital for the company and its subsidiaries.

The e-commerce company raised around 21.9 trillion rupees ($ 1.5 billion) by releasing 25.76 billion shares, or about 25% of its enlarged capital, when it went public at the end of the year. last month, hitting the upper limit of his original goal of pocketing Rs 19.3-21.9 trillion.

Bukalapaks’ IPO was the largest ever in the country, ahead of the 2008 IPO of coal mining company PT Adaro Energys, which raised $ 1.3 billion.

The company increased the allocation for retail investors from 2.5% to 5% of total available orders, increasing the share of retail investors from 547.5 billion rupees to 1.1 trillion dollars.

Bukalapak received a warm welcome in the stock market despite a net loss of 1.35 trillion rupees last year. This was, however, 51.7% less than the previous year.

The e-commerce company posted revenue of 1.35 trillion rupees in 2020, up 25.6% year-over-year from 2019, according to its financial statements.

Bukalapak is one of six Indonesian unicorns, or start-ups valued at over $ 1 billion. The IPO and first-day trading day gains more than tripled Bukalapaks’ valuation to around $ 7.6 billion, from the previously estimated $ 2.5 billion.

Other Indonesian unicorns are also considering IPO plans via a local IPO, overseas listing, or double listing.

The IDX is working on regulations to make listings more attractive to local start-ups and, by its own estimate, could add some Rs.554 trillion to its market capitalization if all unicorns go public in Indonesia.

Muhammad Candra Ashartanto, 26, from Surakarta, Central Java, said he bought shares in Bukalapaks to capture the momentum of the IPO, as he had done with four other IPOs on the stock market this year.

Stocks like BUKA have good long-term prospects despite the company still registering a loss, he told the Jakarta Post on August 6, adding that he was interested in the company because it was the first e-commerce business to go public.

Candra, a former manager of a retail store, quit her job in March to become a full-time trader amid the pandemic, after learning the ropes. He said he bought shares of Bukalapaks through an investment app on his smartphone.

But I think I’ll let go of my actions once Tokopedia goes public. I think the value of Bukalapaks will change by then, and I would prefer Tokopedia because it has better performance and fundamentals, he added.

THE JAKARTA POST / ASIA INFORMATION NETWORK