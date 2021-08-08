Wall Street hates the latest plan of this dividend action. I love it.

Earlier this year, Light technologies‘ (NYSE: LUMN) Management has indicated keen interest in selling non-core assets to reduce debt and jumpstart the growth of the company. On Tuesday, the high-yielding telecom giant announced its second sale of major assets in as many weeks.

Wall Street and ordinary investors were not impressed. Dividend action plunged 8.8% on Wednesday. Lumen stock has now returned most of its early-year gains.

The negative reaction may have something to do with Lumen’s status as a high yield stock. Between the disposals and a plan to increase investment in fiber infrastructure, Lumen may have to reduce its dividend. Still, Lumen’s long-term rise makes the stock a great buy anyway.

Two big asset sales scheduled for 2022

On July 26, Lumen announced a deal to sell its Latin American business to Stonepeak (an alternative investment firm) for $ 2.7 billion: roughly nine times the unit’s adjusted EBITDA in 2020. Lumen s ‘expects the sale to be completed in the first half of 2022.

The divestiture surprised many investors, as Bloomberg previously reported that Lumen was negotiating the sale of part of its traditional US copper wire telecommunications business to a private equity firm. Apollo Global. This rumored deal was concluded earlier this week. On Tuesday, Lumen announced that Apollo’s subsidiaries had agreed to buy the assets of its incumbent local exchange operator in 20 states (mostly in the South and Midwest) for $ 7.5 billion, including $ 1.4 billion. dollars of debt assumed.

Lumen will maintain its traditional telecom business in 16 states, primarily in the western half of the United States (with the notable exception of Florida). The ILEC assets that Lumen sells generated approximately $ 1.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA on $ 2.5 billion in revenue in 2020. Lumen expects to complete this asset sale in the second half of 2022.

Pressure on free cash flow could lead to lower dividends

Last year, Lumen generated roughly $ 1 billion of its $ 3.1 billion free cash flow from ILEC operations that it plans to sell. The Latin American company contributed an additional $ 100 million.

Management will use a large portion of the proceeds from the transaction to repay debt. This will reduce interest charges, but at best it could make up for half of the lost free cash flow. Meanwhile, taxable gains from those asset sales will flow through the remainder of Lumen’s tax credits from past taxable losses. As a result, Lumen will pay higher cash taxes in the future, which will put additional pressure on free cash flow. Finally, Lumen plans to increase capital spending on fiber upgrades for its remaining copper wire assets.

Together, these factors indicate a significant decrease in free cash flow after the asset sale is closed, which will increase Lumen’s free cash flow payout ratio. For now, Lumen is maintaining its generous quarterly dividend of $ 0.25 per share, which costs around $ 1.1 billion per year. But management does not rule out the possibility of a future dividend cut.

A good price for below-average assets

This risk of a future dividend cut may make Lumen unattractive as a dividend-paying stock, in itself. Nonetheless, Lumen’s ongoing asset sales could pave the way for significant share price appreciation in a few years.

Apollo pays around 5.5 times EBITDA for some of Lumen’s less attractive assets. The rapidly declining voice / other category accounts for about half of Lumen’s revenue in the states it is leaving. Mass broadband service makes up most of the rest, and almost all of it consists of slower DSL connections. Only 3% of the 7 million addressable locations in this footprint are fiber compatible today.

On the other hand, the ILEC operations that Lumen will keep are now more than 11% compatible with fiber. Additionally, asset sales mean the company will derive a higher percentage of its revenue from fiber-based services such as advanced computing and high-speed data transport in developed markets.

Today, Lumen is trading at roughly five times EBITDA (six times EBITDA, including its non-debt commitments). Lumen stock is significantly undervalued at this price, given that Apollo was willing to pay 5.5 times EBITDA for some of the company’s less attractive assets.

Investments in fiber will pay off in the long run

As noted above, Lumen plans to spend significant sums to accelerate fiber upgrades in its remaining ILEC footprint. Management estimates that perhaps 15 million of its addressable locations would be suitable for fiber. This will require billions of dollars in additional investment, which will put a heavy strain on free cash flow in the near term, potentially forcing Lumen to cut its dividend.

However, fiber subscribers pay more for Internet service, especially when upgrading to higher speed levels. Plus, they’re stickier than DSL subscribers, who regularly migrate to faster alternatives. As the fiber upgrade plan gains traction, it is expected to reignite growth in Lumen’s mass market segment.

Lumen shareholders could have a bumpy ride in the near term due to the possibility of another dividend cut. But selling lower quality assets and reinvesting in more promising markets should dramatically improve Lumen’s revenue trajectory, rewarding patient investors with a much higher valuation in a few years.