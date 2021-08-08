Business
Minimum wage recovers after Delta’s lockdown nervousness
SY-LED SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) rebounded last week as the stock market stabilized after the foreclosure-induced panic sell-off.
Data from the Philippine Stock Exchange showed that a total of 880,800 SMIC shares worth 838.42 million pesos were traded from August 2 to 6, making the listed company the seventh most actively traded share. last week.
Shares of the Sy family holding company rose 5.8% to 963 P each last Friday from its July 30 end of 910.50 P. The stock is down 9.2% since the start of the year.
Analysts said the week-over-week recovery came after the minimum wage and other big-ticket issues rebounded from the panic sell-off sparked by the re-imposition of a strict lockdown in the metro area of Manila as well as neighboring provinces to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
The minimum wage has pretty much recouped all of its losses from the previous week, as stock prices began to stabilize after the extreme panic sell-off we saw due to the re-imposition of tighter restrictions, said Christopher John A. Mangun , Research Manager at AAA Southeast Equities, Inc. email interview.
In a Viber post, Timson Securities, Inc.’s e-commerce manager Darren Blaine T. Pangan shared the same view, adding that the positive sentiment had swayed the local stock exchange this week, in the middle of the series. positive corporate earnings reports released over the past few days.
For the third time, the government has placed the capital region on a two-week Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) until August 20 in its attempt to contain the spread of the more transmissible Delta strain of the coronavirus.
Surrounding provinces have also been put on varying degrees of lockdown.
The Ministry of Health has detected 331 cases of the Delta variant in the country.
BENEFIT SMIC H1, GOLDILOCKS BUY
The holding company announced to the local exchange on Wednesday that it had increased its stake in Goldilocks Bakeshop, Inc. to around 74%, from 34.1% at the end of 2020, making Goldilocks a subsidiary of the SMIC.
Mr. Mangun said the acquisition of Goldilocks is a good addition to SMIC’s retail food portfolio.
This is a small company within the large DM business portfolio, although the Goldilocks brand will certainly benefit from DM management and expansion strategies and may come back stronger once the economy recovers. will recover, he said.
The net income for the first half of the minimum wage increased nearly three times to 20.1 billion pesos this year, compared to 7.1 billion pesos a year ago.
Its banking division represented nearly three-fifths of its net income in the first half, followed by real estate and retail with 28% and 14% respectively.
Mr Pangan did not provide his forecast of net income for the minimum wage, but said he would pay attention to the impact of the new movement restrictions on the company’s business segments.
Given the uncertainty caused by the spread of the Delta variant and the strict quarantine measures that have been implemented to contain it, take a good look in the coming months to see if its banking, real estate and retail operations will continue to grow. work well, Mr Pangan said. .
Mangun, meanwhile, plotted a second-half net income of between 25 and 30 billion pesos, exceeding the net income attributable to the minimum wage of 23.39 billion pesos recorded last year.
July-December is always the most important period for shopping center operators and retailers. It will depend on the progress of the vaccination, said Mangun.
If the government manages to meet its goal of having 60% of the population fully immunized by the end of the year, then we may have a wonderful Christmas season that will be good for SM, he added.
For this week, Mr. Mangun placed the support level of the SMIC at P910 and its resistance at P1 020.
Likewise, Mr Pangan placed the stocks’ immediate support level at P910, with P1 019 as the closest resistance area to watch. Abigail Marie P. Yraola
Sources
2/ https://www.bworldonline.com/smic-recovers-after-delta-lockdown-jitters/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]