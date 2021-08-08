Minimum wage recovers after Delta’s lockdown nervousness

SY-LED SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) rebounded last week as the stock market stabilized after the foreclosure-induced panic sell-off.

Data from the Philippine Stock Exchange showed that a total of 880,800 SMIC shares worth 838.42 million pesos were traded from August 2 to 6, making the listed company the seventh most actively traded share. last week.

Shares of the Sy family holding company rose 5.8% to 963 P each last Friday from its July 30 end of 910.50 P. The stock is down 9.2% since the start of the year.

Analysts said the week-over-week recovery came after the minimum wage and other big-ticket issues rebounded from the panic sell-off sparked by the re-imposition of a strict lockdown in the metro area of Manila as well as neighboring provinces to contain the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The minimum wage has pretty much recouped all of its losses from the previous week, as stock prices began to stabilize after the extreme panic sell-off we saw due to the re-imposition of tighter restrictions, said Christopher John A. Mangun , Research Manager at AAA Southeast Equities, Inc. email interview.

In a Viber post, Timson Securities, Inc.’s e-commerce manager Darren Blaine T. Pangan shared the same view, adding that the positive sentiment had swayed the local stock exchange this week, in the middle of the series. positive corporate earnings reports released over the past few days.

For the third time, the government has placed the capital region on a two-week Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) until August 20 in its attempt to contain the spread of the more transmissible Delta strain of the coronavirus.

Surrounding provinces have also been put on varying degrees of lockdown.

The Ministry of Health has detected 331 cases of the Delta variant in the country.

BENEFIT SMIC H1, GOLDILOCKS BUY

The holding company announced to the local exchange on Wednesday that it had increased its stake in Goldilocks Bakeshop, Inc. to around 74%, from 34.1% at the end of 2020, making Goldilocks a subsidiary of the SMIC.

Mr. Mangun said the acquisition of Goldilocks is a good addition to SMIC’s retail food portfolio.

This is a small company within the large DM business portfolio, although the Goldilocks brand will certainly benefit from DM management and expansion strategies and may come back stronger once the economy recovers. will recover, he said.

The net income for the first half of the minimum wage increased nearly three times to 20.1 billion pesos this year, compared to 7.1 billion pesos a year ago.

Its banking division represented nearly three-fifths of its net income in the first half, followed by real estate and retail with 28% and 14% respectively.

Mr Pangan did not provide his forecast of net income for the minimum wage, but said he would pay attention to the impact of the new movement restrictions on the company’s business segments.

Given the uncertainty caused by the spread of the Delta variant and the strict quarantine measures that have been implemented to contain it, take a good look in the coming months to see if its banking, real estate and retail operations will continue to grow. work well, Mr Pangan said. .

Mangun, meanwhile, plotted a second-half net income of between 25 and 30 billion pesos, exceeding the net income attributable to the minimum wage of 23.39 billion pesos recorded last year.

July-December is always the most important period for shopping center operators and retailers. It will depend on the progress of the vaccination, said Mangun.

If the government manages to meet its goal of having 60% of the population fully immunized by the end of the year, then we may have a wonderful Christmas season that will be good for SM, he added.

For this week, Mr. Mangun placed the support level of the SMIC at P910 and its resistance at P1 020.

Likewise, Mr Pangan placed the stocks’ immediate support level at P910, with P1 019 as the closest resistance area to watch. Abigail Marie P. Yraola