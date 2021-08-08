$ 3.51 billion outflow due to investor sales





By Kao Shih-ching / Journalist

The country recorded a net outflow of US $ 3.51 billion from foreign institutional investors last month, marking the second consecutive month of net outflows and the highest since the US $ 3.91 billion recorded in August. last year, the Financial Supervisory Commission said Thursday. Last month, net outflows of foreign investors were 84% above US $ 1.91 billion in June, compared to net inflows of US $ 934 million a year earlier, according to commission data. He said the exit was due to the fact that foreign investors sold a net NT $ 122 billion ($ 4.39 billion) of local stocks last month and sent some of the money to abroad. Photo: AFP Data from the Taiwan Stock Exchange showed that the net sale of NT $ 122 billion of local stocks by foreign investors last month more than doubled from NT $ 51 billion in June. This is the second-highest net sale this year after selling NT $ 150 billion of local stocks in March. In the first seven months of this year, Taiwan recorded a net inflow of US $ 7.4 billion from foreign investors, compared to a net outflow of US $ 11.74 billion a year earlier. By the end of last month, the country had accumulated a net inflow of funds of US $ 215.9 billion from foreign investors since the government began collecting such data in the 1950s, according to commission data. .

