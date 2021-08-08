Check issue price, lot size, price range, GMP and more





The current period is an ideal time to debut in the Indian capital market, thanks to the outstanding performance of Zomato. Following in the footsteps, CarTrade Tech IPO (Initial Public Offering) will open for subscriptions on Monday August 9, 2021. CarTrade IPO will remain open for auction until Wednesday August 11. During the same period, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation will also open its IPO for subscription. Here are some key things you need to know, including CarTrade GMP, before you subscribe to the number. CarTrade IPOs: What You Need to Know CarTrade IPO date: CarTrade Tech’s public issue will open for auction on Monday, August 9, and will be available until August 11, 2021.

The allotment of the shares is expected to take place on August 17. List of CarTrade technologies: The IPO is expected to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 23. Last week, CarTrade announced that it had trained Rs 900 crore from key investors. In accordance with the circular uploaded to the ESB, the company allocated 55 59,664 equity shares at Rs 1,619 per share, totaling Rs 899.55 crore in transaction. Major investors included Nomura, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Global, Elara India Opportunities Fund, Jupiter India Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Sundaram MF, Kotak MF and Bharti Axa Life Insurance Company. About CarTrade Founded in 2009, CarTrade has several branded investors including Temasek, Warburg, March Capital and JP Morgan. The online platform shares updates on the automotive industry and allows customers to trade in used and new cars. Brands like Shriram Automall, CarWale, CarTrade. BikeWale, AutoBiz, Adroit Auto and CarTrade Exchange all fall under CarTrade. Among the main competitors, it is the only for-profit digital platform since FY19. (Image: Unsplash)

