HCLs Vijayakumar Could Become India’s Highest Paid IT Boss

HCL Technologies Ltd CEO C. Vijayakumar is expected to earn up to $ 10.8 million annually over the next five years, making him the highest paid boss among Indian software service companies.

The rise in wages also indicates that the country’s third-largest software exporter has abandoned its decades-old approach of being a conservative payer. Vijayakumar has been the CEO of the company since October 2016, but was not on the 12-member board of directors. Last month, HCL founder Shiv Nadar resigned from the board, giving way to Vijayakumar as chief executive.

HCL Technologies, based in Noida, first disclosed the compensation of its CEOs in its annual report.

Vijayakumar will receive an annual base salary of $ 2 million for the year ending March 31, up to $ 2 million in variable compensation and $ 384,000 in perquisites and other benefits, bringing his total compensation to 4, $ 38 million. In addition, he is expected to obtain $ 31.5 million in stock options and restricted stock units in the five years leading up to March 31, 2026. HCL, however, did not share the termination of stock options and restricted stock units (RSUs) that will vest each year. The company’s annual report also did not fully disclose the parameters of variable compensation and the vesting period of employee stock options. Assuming RSUs and stock options are spread evenly over five years, Vijayakumar could see his earnings increase by $ 6.3 million, bringing his total compensation to $ 10.8 million. This will be more than double the $ 4.13 million (approximately 30.6 crore) which he won last year.

When asked about a breakup, a spokesperson for HCL declined to comment on executive compensation beyond what has already been disclosed on the stock market and in the annual report. “

Wipro Ltd, which finished with $ 8.13 billion in revenue in March, paid its chief executive Thierry Delaporte $ 8.8 million last year. Infosys Ltd, which finished with $ 13.56 billion in revenue, paid CEO Salil Parekh $ 6.78 million. Mumbai-based Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd CEO Rajesh Gopinathan received the less than $ 2.8 million – from the company which had a turnover of $ 22.17 billion on last year.

One of the reasons for this difference in salaries is that Wipro and Infosys have outside CEO candidates, and companies often pay more to hire outside leaders. Gopinathan, on the other hand, is a TCS veteran before succeeding N. Chandrasekaran in 2017. Parekh and Delaporte are both former executives of Capgemini SE, the French IT company. In addition, Delaporte and Vijayakumar are both based overseas: Delaporte is based in Paris, while Vijayakumar is based in New York. Gopinathan and Parekh work in Mumbai.

Vijayakumar, 53, has led HCL well for the past four and a half years: HCL’s revenue has jumped 46%, from $ 6.97 billion at the end of March 2017 to $ 10.17 billion at the end of March 2021. Still, much of that growth has been driven by acquisitions, most notably the company that paid International Business Machines Corp. $ 1.8 billion. to purchase software products such as Lotus Notes and Appscan.

Under Vijayakumars watch, HCL’s market value increased 162% to $ 39 billion, from $ 14.5 billion on October 21, 2016, when he took over as CEO. The compensation structure shows that Indian IT services companies want to stay competitive and are willing to pay the maximum to retain talent, ”said Shriram Subramanian, Founder and Managing Director of investor proxy firm InGovern Research Services.

He added: In the case of HCLs, most of the pay is tied to the performance of the company, so that’s a good thing. But the saddest thing is the performance parameters of the variable compensation and the termination schedule and vesting period of Esops were not disclosed. “

