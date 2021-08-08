Saudi Aramco posts $ 25 billion in profit





DUBAI Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, reported a nearly four-fold increase in second-quarter net profit on Sunday, supported by rising oil prices and a recovery in demand for oil. Aramco said its results, which exceeded analysts’ forecasts, were supported by the global easing of Covid-19 restrictions, vaccination campaigns, stimulus measures and acceleration of economic activity in the markets. keys. Aramcos’ net profit reached 95.47 billion riyals ($ 25.46 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, from 24.62 billion riyal a year earlier. Analysts had expected net income of $ 23.2 billion, according to the average estimate of five analysts. Saudi state oil producer Aramco joins other oil majors who have reported strong results in recent weeks.

Exxon Mobil said last month that its second-quarter net profit was $ 4.69 billion, down from a loss of $ 1.08 billion a year ago. Royal Dutch Shell posted its highest quarterly profit in more than two years, with adjusted profit of $ 5.53 billion, compared to profit of $ 638 million a year earlier. Oil prices, helped by production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC Plus, settled at $ 70.70 a barrel on Friday and rose more than 35% since the beginning of the year. Our second quarter results reflect a strong rebound in global energy demand and we are heading into a more resilient and flexible second half of 2021 as the global recovery accelerates, said Aramcos CEO, Amin Nasser, in a statement. Mr Nasser said on a results conference call that global oil demand is expected to reach 99 million barrels per day by the end of the year and 100 million barrels next year. Aramco is still working to increase its own capacity to 13 million barrels per day, Nasser said, reiterating a plan announced last year. Aramco declared a dividend of $ 18.8 billion in the second quarter, in line with its own target, which will be paid in the third quarter.

Aramcos capital spending was $ 7.5 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 20% from the previous year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/08/business/saudi-aramco-earnings.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos