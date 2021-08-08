Ghost month to cut the good mood of the stock markets?

After a bullish week of trading inspired by a favorable flow of corporate earnings reports, local stocks are expected to consolidate this week as investors move more cautiously through the so-called shadow month.

The main index of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) gained 269.68 points or 4.3% last week, closing Friday at 6,539.91 and rising for the first time in five weeks.

BDO Unibank chief strategist Jonathan Ravelas said strong business results, especially among banks and real estate companies, boosted investor sentiment.

The week’s close at 6,539.91 signals further consolidation between the 6,300 and 6,700 levels in the near term, Ravelas said.

The market is facing headwinds that will best keep the market flat, said Manuel Lisbona, president of PNB Securities. The latest lockdown due to a resurgence in COVID cases will once again put a damper on the economy, especially if the lockdown is extended. Lisbona noted that the market is also heading into a period of seasonal weakness due to the Ghost Month, which coincides with the peak of summer vacation in other parts of the world. This is the period of the lunar calendar when Asian investors tend to avoid making large investments. This year, the Ghost Month began on August 8 and will last until September 6.

Lisbona said, however, that this could be a good time for long-term investors and swing traders to take a stand for the seasonally strong December through January period.

For now, Lisbona sees PSE as the next market resistance at 6,700 and support at 6,200.

