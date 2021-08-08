Opinion: Investing in startups is no longer reserved for privileged investors

Online brokerage platforms such as Wealthsimple have paved the way for the democratization of investing in publicly traded securities. Jesse Johnston / The Canadian Press

Peter-Paul Van Hoeken is the Founder and CEO of FrontFundr, an equity crowdfunding platform in Canada. He is also a member of the Financial Technology Advisory Committee of the Ontario Securities Commission and an advisor to the National Crowdfunding and Fintech Association of Canada.a.

In June, the provinces and territories Canadian securities regulators have announced new nationally harmonized crowdfunding rules for startups. Invest in no longer limited to only privileged wealthy investors. Retail investors can now invest money in startups as well.

Canadian regulators followed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) which put in place new crowdfunding rules in March. I have been advocating for the democratization of private capital markets in Canada for over five years, and I think we are on the verge of real change.

Online brokerage platforms such as Questrade and Wealthsimple, along with Canadian banks that have started offering online direct investment services, have paved the way for the democratization of investing in publicly traded securities. Retail investment in public markets has increased over the past 12 months, driven by a perfect storm of a bull market, lockdowns induced by COVID-19 and the fact that the stock markets have never been more accessible for individual investors.

According to Bloomberg, U.S. retail investors historically accounted for 10-14% of the market for publicly traded companies there before the advent of commission-free trading in 2013. Today, they make up about 20 percent of the market.

I think there is an important overall rationale why investing in private companies should also be accessible to retail investors, and these companies should have access to the capital of these people. The rationale lies in the fundamental principles of a free market: freedom of choice and competition. Freedom of choice as anyone, in this case any investor, can participate and entrepreneurs can raise capital from whomever they want.

The principle of competition can be applied in private markets if equity buyers (investors) and sellers (companies trying to increase capital) are both free to enter and exit the market. No particular group of investors should have control of power over the capital available to startups. On that note, traditionally only a small group of angel investors, venture capitalists, and other high net worth investors controlled the capital available to startups.

If we want private markets to truly become markets with freedom of choice and competition, then we couldn’t have asked for a better time to do this, because we have the key enabler: digital technology. In the same way that online markets have emerged in other sectors, digital technology can be deployed to facilitate capital formation in private markets by providing access, information sharing and support to a market. large volume of small investment operations.

Critics of crowdfunding have raised several valid concerns. First, startups aren’t subject to the same regulatory disclosure requirements as public companies, and neither are they scrutinized by professionals in the investment industry.

Second, startups are generally in the discovery phase of development. a viable product and find a market for it. They also tend to be cash strapped and susceptible to internal and external adversities. All of these forces impose significant business and commercial risks.

Third, private company securities are generally illiquid in that there is no open market where they can be traded.

Canadian securities regulators have sought to mitigate these risks with new crowdfunding rules that require startups to raise capital through a registered funding portal. The new rules also set an annual limit of $ 1.5 million on the total amount a startup can raise in 12 months. There is also a limit of $ 2,500 per investment, and $ 10,000 if the Funding Portal is operating as a registered securities dealer, such as FrontFundr, and the investment is deemed appropriate.

While these rules set by securities regulators are intended to mitigate risks and potential investment losses, the caveat emptor rule also applies. Investors should exercise caution and learn about the facilitating crowdfunding platforms and the individual opportunities listed on these portals.

Investors should also consider the illiquidity of private investment. But how should they really be worried about this? Investments in private companies should be considered as long-term commitments.

A BlackRock Investment Institute A study published in 2019 concluded that investors’ cash flow does not appear to be a significant barrier to allocating their investments to private markets. Most investors don’t need cash in their long-term portfolio.

The democratization of private markets in Canada is imminent and on the way to finally transforming private markets into genuine markets accessible to all investors. In doing so, it will unlock a whole new pool of capital from the public and make it available to entrepreneurs.

