Indonesia on the cusp of big changes in overseas investment trends – Opinion

Mallika Sachdeva

Mon, August 9, 2021





Opinion

Indonesia could be on the verge of significant changes in foreign investment in the country. We anticipate growing foreign interest not only in the stock market, but also in direct manufacturing capacity and infrastructure financing. One might expect a significant change in the flow situation to Indonesia in the coming years.

We believe Indonesia is on the cusp of moving from being a magnet for debt capital to being an attractive destination for equity capital. Technological initial public offerings (IPOs), improving the foreign direct investment (FDI) climate and creating a credible vehicle for infrastructure investment will all be important catalysts.

A shift from debt to share capital. As a current account deficit country, Indonesia remains dependent on foreign sources of capital finance for its investment needs.

Historically, Indonesia has relied heavily on foreign currency (FX) borrowing and foreign purchases of local bonds. Much of the foreign capital has been invested in Indonesian debt securities. Indeed, Indonesia’s external debt commitments are nearly four times greater than its equity portfolio commitments. Foreigners held more than 40 percent of government bonds at last year’s high, while foreign inflows into stocks have been largely absent over the past decade.

Direct investment by foreign companies in Indonesia represents a third of that received by Vietnam in recent years, measured as a percentage of each country’s GDP (World Bank data). And funding for Indonesia’s great infrastructure needs has come largely from the government and state-owned enterprises, which have taken increasing amounts of debt on their balance sheets to support this funding.

But the change is now underway. We believe that more foreign money will flow into holdings of Indonesian stocks over the next few years, through publicly traded stocks, direct stakes in company assets and long-term investments in infrastructure.

These flows will be fueled by three key drivers. First, the IPOs of Indonesian tech companies on the Indonesian Stock Exchange (IDX) are expected to change the makeup of the stock market and rekindle foreign interest. Second, the omnibus job creation law improves the FDI landscape, especially in the labor-intensive manufacturing sector. Third, the creation of the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) should help attract long-term institutional capital for infrastructure projects.

These are all important drivers in their own right. Together, they could be a game-changer for capital flow trends in Indonesia.

The Indonesian stock market has lagged behind its regional peers in recent years. The market capitalization of Indonesian stocks is currently the smallest of the major Asian economies, at just 46% of GDP, less than half of the regional average. Many Indonesian companies have chosen to list overseas in the past and the Jakarta Stock Exchange Composite Index (JCI) is more heavily weighted in favor of “old economy” stocks like commodities. financial and consumer staples.

But that could now change. Mature Indonesian tech start-ups in e-commerce, mobile payments, ridesharing and travel have shown a greater willingness to go public at the national level.

Revising the IDX rules to allow companies that have not yet made a profit to register also plays an enabling role. A draft regulation authorizing double classes of shares with multiple voting rights could also give company founders more comfort in listing on the stock exchange at home.

The recent IPO of Bukalapak, which is so far the largest in Indonesian history, will likely mark a new chapter in the evolution of the equity market. If this is followed up later in the year by GoTo and other tech unicorns, it could start to change the sector makeup of the equity market, making it more attractive for global participation.

The 2020 Job Creation Law could be a major catalyst for foreign direct investment. Despite very favorable demographics and natural resources, Indonesia has been slow to attract FDI. This underperformance is arguably due to a regulatory climate of onerous labor laws and a complex licensing and taxation regime. The Omnibus Job Creation Act, which amended 76 laws in one fell swoop in October 2020, addresses many of these challenges.

Indonesia was still one of the most restrictive places for FDI in Asia in 2020, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. But progress is being made. The Job Creation Law changed the governance of FDI in Indonesia from a negative investment list regime to a positive investment list regime. This theoretically opens all sectors to 100 percent foreign investment, unless otherwise specified. Indonesia has created a new Ministry of Investment and designated a priority list of 245 sectors eligible for additional tax and energy incentives.

Indonesia is already pioneering its ambitions to become a production hub for electric vehicles and batteries. And other sources of labor-intensive manufacturing could be encouraged to locate here. INA will be an important vehicle for attracting long-term infrastructure capital

Indonesia has identified a need for infrastructure spending of over US $ 400 billion over the period 2020-2024. The government has backed this requirement with an increasing allocation from the annual budget, and state-owned enterprises have raised debts to finance key projects. But budget constraints and the growing indebtedness of state-owned enterprises mean that other sources of capital from the private sector are now needed. Indonesia’s new sovereign wealth fund was created to help achieve this goal.

We see INA as a vehicle for foreign investors to invest in infrastructure projects alongside government committed capital, with the benefits of project diversification, reduced risk, monitoring and governance. The global search for alternative assets, higher yields and environmental, social and governance (ESG) themes should make it an attractive option for long-term institutional investors. INA has a bold target of $ 200 billion in fund commitments over the next 2-3 years.

Longer-term equity flows tend to be more stable and less prone to reversal and hedging during times of global dollar stress than debt flows. They are therefore a more desirable source of financing for Indonesia’s current account deficit, which could free the currency and monetary policy from bouts of volatility.

More stable and long-term sources of foreign flows could help stabilize, or even strengthen, the currency. This would be a key asset for Indonesian assets, as concerns about currency volatility and unpredictable hedging costs subside.

A stable currency will also help the Bank of Indonesia continue to support the recovery with accommodative policies, as historical pressure to tighten monetary policy in response to bouts of currency stress may ease.

The writer is a strategist at Deutsche Bank.