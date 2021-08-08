Kirloskar Electric boss pits Sebi against two nephews





Mumbai: The dispute in the Kirloskar family has reached the gates of Sebis. Vijay Kirloskar, chairman of Kirloskar Electric, wrote to the chairman of Sebi after one of the family’s Pune faction members sent letters to the exchanges implicating that four companies in the group’s $ 3 billion (approximately 23,000 crore rupees) were allowed to use the Kirloskar. Mark.

The letter said it violated a 2015 court order that allowed all companies in the 130-year-old group of companies to use the mark. This development comes days after the Supreme Court advised members of the Kirloskar family to settle all disputes amicably in the last week of July.

Bengaluru-based Vijay Kirloskar’s letter to Sebi was in response to stock market disclosures from Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kirloskar Industries, Kirloskar Pneumatic and Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, who separately but in identical letters stated that these four companies were renaming the Kirloskar logo to continue to develop their businesses. In the letter to Sebi, Vijay Kirloskar alleged that these four companies were misleading investors with false statements, a violation of Sebi’s rules. The latter was also sent to the two exchanges, NSE and BSE.

These four companies are headed by Atul and Rahul, nephews of Vijay Kirloskar, based in Pune. He alleged that Atul and Rahul were trying to create uncertainty in the minds of investors and undermine the intrinsic value of Kirloskar Electrics shareholders by making false statements. Vijay Kirloskar has asked Sebi to take action against four companies run by his nephews for deceiving investors by giving false statements and for attempting to usurp the 130-year-old legacy of the Kirloskar brand. He was seeking regulatory action under the Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 and Sebi (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Securities Market Practices) Regulations, 2003. If the regulator is acting on the letter, this would be the second regulatory action. against Atul and Rahul since the Sebis order of October 2020 against the two and their associates who ordered the total payment of Rs 31 crore plus interest for violations of various regulatory bans.

Since 2010, the different factions of the Kirloskar family have been engaged in a commercial battle either for the control of various companies of the group, or to try to establish themselves mutually. This, despite a 2009 family settlement agreement between all factions within the group and then a failed attempt by Vijay Kelkar, the former finance secretary, in 2017.

