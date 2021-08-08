Greenest REIT braves the PH stock market

When a large American electronic payment company first arrived at Northgate Cyberzone in Filinvest City Alabang three years ago as it sought to establish itself in the country, the first thing its representatives asked was what were the durability characteristics of office buildings for rental.

Fortunately, Maricel Brion-Lirio, president of Filinvest REIT Corp. (then known as Cyberzone Properties Inc.), had many ecological features to share with them. Filinvest City, after all, is the first Central Business District (CBD) in the country to achieve LEEDv4 Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification for neighborhood development. Lirio also visited them to see for themselves the enormous District Cooling System (DCS) factory at Northgate Cyberzone, the largest of its kind in the country. This 1.5 billion peso facility has a refrigeration capacity of 12,000 tonnes, which can cool up to 20 buildings at a time.

It is like a large factory except that it produces and distributes through a network of underground pipelines cooling energy in the form of chilled water, centralizing the cooling systems and consuming much less energy than if each building installed its own cooling system.

Amazed by such characteristics, Lirio said that this American company had decided to set up its first head office in this region, renting 14,000 square meters (m²) of office space in 2018. At the height of the pandemic, this company even extended its footprint to 16,000 m²

Stock market debuts

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), run by Gotianun, recently built 16 office towers registered by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) in Northgate. Office portfolio dominated by (BPO). FILRT, the leading provider of office space in Alabang with a market share of almost 50 percent, recently closed an initial public offering of 12.6 billion pesos. Despite the reimposition of a strengthened community quarantine in Metro Manila and other key regions, everything is ready for FILRT’s listing on the Philippine Stock Exchange on August 12. This is the third real estate investment trust (REIT) to come into the local market since the new asset class was catalyzed by favorable tax and listing regulations last year.

Cited as a key differentiator, it is the city’s greenest REIT, based on various green building certifications of portfolio assets, DCS and other features supporting the theme of sustainability. At the level of the parent conglomerate, the Filinvest group is capitalizing on its partnership with Engie Philippines to provide technically robust and commercially sound green solutions in the real estate ecosystem. At the IPO price of P7 per share, Filinvest REIT is the most productive REIT to date with a projected dividend yield of 6.3% for this year and 6.6% for next year, in assuming that the profit assumptions set out in its REIT plan are met.

The yield is significantly higher than the 10-year government bond yield of 3.8%, making FILRT a good yield improvement game. With 88% of rental income projections based on existing contracts, the risk of not meeting the expected payment is minimal, COL Financial said in a research note.

FILRT hopes that the theme of sustainability will resonate with investors once the REIT becomes exchange tradable, especially as more and more young people are discovering stocks as an interesting asset class in a rising interest rate environment. record interest.

Global BPO tenants

From the beginning, FILRT’s main focus has been the global BPO industry. The 17 buildings in its portfolio have been handpicked on the basis of the quality and diversity of the rental mix. Of the gross leasable area, 88.4% is occupied by leading multinational BPO companies. This is the highest ratio of BPO participation among the REITs that have so far entered the market, Lirio noted.

Another 8.8% of FILRT’s portfolio is occupied by traditional and retail tenants, while tenants from the Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) represent just under 2.8%. In the years to come, Lirio has said the assumption is that whatever remains of his Pogo tenants will disappear when lease terms expire or as other local operations pull back. Amid tighter regulations in the Philippines and mainland China, it is more difficult for Pogos to operate on land.

Positive outlook According to the latest report from the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), the IT-BPO industry grew by almost 2% in 2020 despite the protracted pandemic. The sector’s revenue and workforce are expected to continue growing by 5.5% and 5%, respectively, from 2021 to 2022.

Additionally, based on our field discussions, as well as industry research, the outlook for an A-grade office focused on the BPO industry remains positive, she said.

Aside from some existing BPO locators taking up additional space, during the year 2020 FILRT was able to renew 99% of expiring leases at rates higher than previous escalation rates.

Just recently we signed a letter of intent for a European multinational BPO firm, which is its third expansion with us. We are also in final talks with a leading global logistics company and two other global BPO companies, she said.

Dealing with the WFH

While WFH is an option, our tenants shared with us that working from home (WFH) is not for everyone, especially for FILRT’s multinational BPO companies, which are among the top 10 BPO companies. to the world, Lirio said.

Lirio said these companies still prefer the work setup from the office due to concerns about security data breaches, poor internet connectivity at home, lack of in-person interaction with employees and declining productivity. in such a configuration.

We do not believe that multinational companies risk disrupting their business operations by [completely] switch to a WFH configuration. Therefore, we are confident that there will be a continued demand for office space, she said.

