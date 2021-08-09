Chinese companies use VIE ‘loopholes’ to raise funds from foreign investors





Chinese companies have used a loophole for decades to raise funds from foreign investors using a structure called a variable interest entity, or VIE. Usually, when investors buy a stock, they buy a percentage of the company, but Chinese companies listed on the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange do not, CNN reported. VIE uses two entities to raise funds from foreign investors. The first is a shell company based somewhere outside of China, usually in the Cayman Islands. The second is a Chinese company that holds the necessary licenses to do business in the country. The two entities are linked by a series of contracts. When foreign investors buy shares of a company that uses a VIE, they buy shares of the foreign shell company – not the company in China, CNN reported. Chinese companies have used this structure for decades because foreign investors are not really allowed to own stakes in local companies in sectors such as technology. Yet Chinese companies want to raise funds abroad. Creating an offshore holding company that goes public helps Chinese companies to circumvent these rules. Wall Street and US regulators have long agreed to the deal, which gives US investors easy exposure to dynamic companies that power the world’s second-largest economy, CNN reported. But there are huge risks. First, it is not clear that the contracts that give foreign investors the right to the economic benefits produced by Chinese companies are enforceable. It is also not clear whether VIEs are legal under Chinese law. Didi indicates in his prospectus that his legal advisor considers that his VIE “does not infringe the mandatory provisions of the applicable PRC [Chinese] laws “and that its contracts are” valid and binding “. But it also included a warning to potential investors. Chinese companies are basically telling Beijing that they are 100% owned by Chinese citizens. Meanwhile, the same companies are telling foreign shareholders that they are the real owners, CNN reported. After decades of taking a relaxed approach by Chinese and US regulators, there are signs that both are becoming uncomfortable with VIEs. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chief Gary Gensler announced new disclosure rules targeting VIEs on July 30, saying Chinese companies need to be clearer with U.S. investors about the risks. “I am concerned that average investors may not realize that they own shares in a shell company rather than a China-based operating company,” he said. One of the new SEC provisions will require Chinese companies to disclose “whether the operating company and the issuer, if any, have received or have been denied permission from Chinese authorities to register. on the American stock exchanges “. (With entries from ANI) Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor Open in app

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.lokmat.com/international/chinese-companies-using-vie-loopholes-to-raise-money-from-foreign-investors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos