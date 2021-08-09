Business
It is only a matter of time before the local crypto ETF starts trading.
ETFs with a number of different structures now trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Two ETFs distributed by Canadian fund manager Horizon ETF track bitcoin futures contracts. These investment products allow investors to express their views on the future direction of digital currencies.
Alternatively, there are also ETFs that trade in Canada that directly hold the underlying digital currencies.
The trend is for ETFs to physically hold the underlying digital currencies that they refer to. This raises the question of how the custody of those assets would be managed, says Caroline Bowler, CEO of digital currency exchange BTC Markets. At present, there is no suitable shore guard solution. So this is something that needs to be worked out with the child care providers.
There are opportunities for both passive and actively managed crypto ETFs to trade here, depending on investor appetite.
Passive ETFs are structured so that the assets in which they invest mimic the benchmark they refer to, for example the S&P ASX 200.
Actively managed ETFs invest in assets that are bought and sold by the portfolio manager on a more dynamic basis, depending on the market view and the manager’s investment thesis.
Another model could be that an ETF holds not only digital currencies, but also companies whose products are based on distributed ledger technology, digital currency exchanges, and other listed and unlisted companies that are exposed. to blockchain as part of their operations.
This would include ASX, which is replacing its settlement system with distributed ledger technology.
Distributed ledger technology, also known as blockchain, is the underlying technology on which digital currencies are created.
However, the more complex the ETF, the higher its fees are likely to be. Investors should take this into account in their investment decision, as well as take into account the highly risky and volatile nature of digital currencies.
Some of the risks associated with investing in this asset class can be mitigated by accessing digital currencies through an ETF structure, traded in a highly regulated environment such as a national stock market.
Alex Vynokur, CEO of BetaShares, said he expects to own the underlying assets of any crypto ETFs he builds. BetaShares’ approach is to physically structure our ETFs by holding the underlying assets, unless this is not possible to do so.
Vynokur states that the underlying benchmark for all cryptocurrency-based financial products launched by BetaShares should be linked to the price of the crypto asset itself and be calculated by a reputable third-party index provider.
In our opinion, investors in crypto ETFs would seek the performance of the underlying asset rather than the returns of futures. The returns on futures contracts can differ, sometimes significantly, from the returns on spot prices.
He says BetaShares’ point of view is that retail investors are eager to take positions in investment products that give them exposure to cryptocurrencies.
But as ASIC recently noted in its consultation on ETPs based on crypto assets and other investment products, there is a real risk of harm to consumers if these products are not developed. and operated properly, taking into account their unique characteristics and associated risks.
To successfully launch a crypto ETF in Australia, an issuer will need to prove that the underlying crypto asset has strong liquidity, transparency and price discovery, which we believe will only apply to a small subset of crypto assets, he says. Product issuers must also ensure that they are working with quality service providers.
In particular, he says custodians will need institutional-grade global custody capacity for crypto assets.
According to Vynokur: Fund managers looking to offer such investment products should be required to demonstrate a history of risk management and organizational skills in managing retail investment products.
Indeed, experts warn investors against an overly optimistic attitude about the potential of cryptocurrencies to generate wealth.
Pursuing a diversified and balanced portfolio will better protect your wealth over time against overexposure to an asset class, says Adam Smith, CEO of Saxo Markets Australia. For more volatile asset classes, including crypto, it is important to ensure that the allocation of funds to the investment is reasonable and that the potential risks are offset by a larger investment in asset classes. more stable assets, including real estate and stocks.
Allocating about 7% of a portfolio to crypto is appropriate, as is investing in currency on a fractional basis, he says. Buying an entire bitcoin can be quite a significant exposure for the average retail investor, so a reliable and regulated way to profit from crypto is to trade it as a currency pair or through an ETP.
This approach is inherently less risky than buying the currency.
Said Smith: Also, when trading ETPs or crypto currency pairs, you don’t need to have a crypto wallet, which means you don’t own or store the underlying coins. This eliminates concerns about crypto exchange hacks or loss of access, which is important as stories of accessing lost cryptocurrency wallets with dramatic effect have been widely reported.
ASIC is expected to finalize this year its market consultation on the potential of digital currency ETFs in this market.
