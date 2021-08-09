Time, share price quote, key details





Rolex Rings stock is expected to arrive on Indian stock exchanges on Monday. The long-awaited Rolex Rings share will be listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on August 9 at 10 a.m. The Rolex Rings Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Rs 731 crore was fully subscribed minutes after opening last month. It has been underwritten 130.44 times, the fifth highest on record by an IPO in 2021. Overwhelming response from investors, high gray market premium and positive market sentiment indicate a decent Rolex share quote Rings on August 9. The action is expected to list around Rs 1,305 to Rs 1,350, a premium of 45 to 50% over the final issue price of Rs 900, according to experts. Prior to listing, the unlisted share of Rolex Rings traded at Rs 400 on August 9. The gray market premium commanded a price of 1,300 per share, about 45% higher than its issue price range of 880 to 900. The gray market share premium also indicated a decent listing for Rolex Rings shares. on BSE and NSE Monday. The automaker aimed to raise Rs 731 crore with the help of a new issue of shares valued at Rs 56 crore and an offer to sell up to 75 lakh shares by Rivendell PE LLC (formerly NSR -PE Mauritius LLC). The Rolex Rings IPO received offers for 74 16 00 096 shares against 56 85 556 shares offered. The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was subscribed 143.58 times. The category of non-institutional investors received 360.11 times the subscription. The quota reserved for individual investors (RII) was subscribed 24.49 times. “With markets and sentiment still high, Rolex Rings should perform very well in its early days with decent listing gains despite moderate growth in its finances. I expect it to debut with gains of over 40% meaning the stock could trade between 1,275 and 1,350 depending on the current market scenario, ”said Abhay Doshi, Founder of Unlisted Arena.com. Founded in 2003, Rolex Rings Limited is one of the top five forging companies in India. The company manufactures forged or hot-rolled bearing rings and automotive components, which are used in all segments of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, utility vehicles, electric vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, industrial machinery, wind turbines and railways, etc. major a significant share of income from two sources wearing rings and automotive components, which have experienced lower revenues over the past three years. While its revenue and EBITDA recorded a negative CAGR of 17% and 26%, respectively in fiscal years 19 to 21, its net profit recorded a healthy CAGR of 21% during the same period ”, Reliance Securities said in a note. “A strong reduction in financial charges thanks to continued debt reduction and the tax credit supported the bottom line. In particular, while its EBITDA margin increased to 17.7% during FY21 against 22.2% during FY19, it remains better than its peers like Bharat Forge and RK Forgings “, a- he added. “The IPO is valued at 28.2 times FY21 earnings, which looks attractive given the peer valuations and high yield ratios. His peers like Bharat Forge and RK Forgings command higher valuations despite having a below-average return ratio to RRL. We believe that a strong outlook for auto accessories Companies, especially blacksmiths whose demand is visibly increasing around the world, should help Rolex Rings achieve healthy growth in the years to come, ”the brokerage added. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

