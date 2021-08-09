Baroda Bank, Divi Laboratories, SAIL, Affle India





SAIL reported a profit of Rs 3,897.4 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 22 against a loss of Rs 1,226.5 crore, year on year Domestic stock markets could open lower on Monday following weakness in Asian peers. The trend on SGX Nifty also points to a negative start for the broader indices in India. Asian stocks faltered on Monday amid steep losses in gold and oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei was closed but futures were trading just below Friday’s close. As of 7:30 a.m., Nifty futures were trading at 16,200, down 68.00 points or 0.42%, on the Singapore Stock Exchange. Actions to watch for in today’s session Baroda Bank Bank of Baroda reported a net profit of Rs 1,280.6 crore in the first quarter ended March 2021 against a loss of Rs 864.3 crore in the same quarter of last year. Net interest income increased from Rs 6,816.1 crore to Rs 7,891.9 crore year on year. Divi Laboratories Divi Laboratories posted a 13% year-over-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 557 crore in the June quarter, while total income rose to Rs 1,997 crore from Rs 1,748 crore. NAVIGATE SAIL reported a consolidated profit of Rs 3,897.4 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 22 against a loss of Rs 1,226.5 crore, year-on-year. Affle India Affle India recorded significantly higher profit at Rs 35.9 crore in the first quarter of FY22 compared to Rs 18.8 crore in the first quarter of FY21, while revenue increased from Rs 89.8 crore at Rs 152.5 crore over the same period. Rolex rings The Rolex Rings will debut on the stock exchanges today.

