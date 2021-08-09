Asian stocks follow Wall Street as virus brakes tighten





BEIJING Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Monday after China and Australia tightened virus controls that threaten to weigh on the economic recovery. Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a public holiday. Wall Street finished at a new high on Friday after a government report showed the U.S. labor market is improving. Investors were encouraged by rising corporate profits in the United States and the global spread of coronavirus vaccinations. But the spread of delta variants has prompted some governments to reimpose controls on business and travel. China has reimposed travel controls as it tries to stop a wave of epidemics. Australia’s two most populous states have told the public to stay home except to go to work or for a handful of other reasons. The right question for everyone, including financial market participants, is when the lockdowns will occur in other economies, Carl B. Weinberg of High Frequency Economics said in a report. It’s central bankers’ worst nightmare coming true. A d The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% to 3,475.78 and Hong Kong Hang Seng gained 0.8% to 26,406.36. The Kospi in Seoul rose less than 0.1% to 3,273.47 and the S & P-ASX 200 in Sydney gained 0.2% to 7,557.20. New Zealand and Jakarta, Indonesia won while Bangkok fell. China has cut most access to a city of 1.5 million people, canceled airline flights and told the public to avoid travel if possible after a series of cases linked to travelers from overseas -sea infected with the delta variant. Australia’s central bank governor Philip Lowe warned on Friday that the economy is expected to contract in the quarter ending in September after New South Wales, where populous Sydney is located, and Victoria, along with Melbourne and large companies, have declared health emergencies. On Friday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 4,436.52. The index finished up 0.9% for the week. The Labor Department reported that employees added 943,000 workers in July, well above expectations, and wages rose. A d Economists said the report would give the Federal Reserve yet another reason to cut back on bond purchases that pump money into the financial system. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to 35,208.51. The Nasdaq fell 0.4% to 14,835.76. In energy markets, benchmark US crude fell $ 1.49 per barrel to $ 66.79 in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 81 cents on Friday to $ 68.28. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, fell $ 1.50 to $ 69.20 a barrel in London. It fell 59 cents the previous session to $ 70.62. The dollar edged down to 110.21 yen from Friday 110.23. The euro gained $ 1.1762 against $ 1.1758.

