Stocks to watch: Rolex Rings, Vodafone Idea, Shree Cement, BoB, IDBI Bank

Shrewd futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 7 more points at 16,276 around 8:45 am, indicating a flat start for benchmarks on Monday.

Here are the main actions to follow during today’s session:

Register today: The Rolex Rings will make their debut on the stock exchanges today. The final price was set at Rs 900 per share. Gray market trends suggest a strong listing for the company at Rs 1,350, resulting in nearly 50 percent listing pop.

Earnings today: Shree Cement, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Balrampur Chini Mills, Chemcon Specialty Chemicals, Clean Science and Technology, Gati, Indian Hotels, Laxmi Organic Industries, MRF and Venky’s (India) will be in the spotlight as they are part of more than 100 companies that are expected to publish their earnings today.

Telecom actions: The actions of telecom operators will also be the center of attention after a Business Standard report suggested that the DoT is likely to consult an outside agency for the stimulus package which should bring relief to the sector in addition to being a lifeline for Vodafone Idea. READ HERE

Bank of Baroda: The lender reported after-tax profit of Rs.1209 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 on higher growth in net interest income (NII) and lower bad debt provisions. The lender had reported a net loss of Rs 864 crore on a stand-alone basis in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

JSPL: The board of directors of Jindal Steel and Power has accepted the revised firm offer from Worldone Private Limited (acquirer) to sell its 96.42% stake in Jindal Power Limited (JPL), a major subsidiary of JSPL, the report said. society.

NAVIGATE: State-owned Steel Authority of India reported consolidated net profit of Rs 3,897 crore for the first quarter of 2021-2022, compared to a loss of Rs 1,226 crore a year ago. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 3,470 crore for the previous quarter.

Power of Tata: The company’s consolidated net profit jumped nearly 74% to Rs 465.69 crore in the June 2021 quarter. The company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 268.10 crore in the corresponding quarter of last exercise.

IDBI Bank: No less than seven companies bid to manage the strategic sale of IDBI Bank. These companies would make a virtual presentation to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, which manages the sale process, on August 10, according to a DIPAM advisory. The companies that have bid to act as a transaction advisor are Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP, Ernst and Young LLP, ICICI Securities, JM Financial Ltd, KPMG, RBSA Capital Advisors LLP and SBI Capital Markets.

IB Realty: Indiabulls Real Estate announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.86 crore for the quarter ended in June. The Mumbai-based company had recorded a net loss of Rs 94.46 crore during the period last year.

Fast healing: Cybersecurity solutions provider Quick Heal said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6.2 crore for the June 2021 quarter compared to Rs 25 crore in the period last year. Its turnover was Rs 54.8 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 22, while it was Rs 73.5 crore in the period April-June 2020.

Affle India: Digital advertising company Affle posted a 57.2% increase in net profit to Rs 29.5 crore for the June 2021-2022 quarter. The company recorded a net profit of Rs 18.8 crore for the period last year, Affle said in a statement. Turnover was Rs 152.5 crore, up 69.8% from Rs 89.8 crore during the previous year period.

Hindustan copper: The company announced a 53.6% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 45.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company recorded consolidated net profit after tax and a share of the profits of the joint venture / associates of Rs 29.69 crore during the year. there is a period. However, the company’s consolidated revenue from April to June fell to Rs 278.73 crore from Rs 441.38 crore in the period last year.

Divi Laboratories: Drugmaker Divi’s Laboratories on Saturday posted a 13% year-over-year increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 557 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total income rose to Rs 1,997 crore in the first quarter from Rs. 1.748 crore in the June quarter of fiscal year 2020-2021.

Small Ujjivan Financial Bank: The lender reported a net loss of Rs 233 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to the impact of the second wave of the pandemic on its business. He had posted a net profit of Rs 55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

Trust capital: The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,006 crore for the first quarter ended June 30 compared to Rs 1,095 crore for the corresponding quarter ended in 2020-2021.

ESB: The main BSE exchange reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.42 crore for the first quarter ending June, up 61% from Rs 33.15 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. The exchange said there was a 52% increase in average daily turnover in the equity segment to Rs 5,661 crore for the quarter under review compared to Rs 3,724 crore for the period April-June 2020 -21.

MMTC: State-owned MMTC trading firm said on Friday it asked exchanges to extend the deadline until August 31 for its audit committee and board of directors meeting to review and approve financial results. audited for the year ended March 31. , 2021.

PFC: The state-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has increased its global medium-term bond program from $ 5 billion to $ 8 billion.

Sundaram funding: Non-bank finance company Sundaram Finance Ltd announced a revision of interest rates on its deposits with effect from August 8, the company said on Friday.

L&T: Larsen and Tourbo (L&T) have received shareholder approval to raise to Rs 4,500 crore through the issuance of convertible bonds, according to a regulatory filing.

Zee Entertainment: Zee Entertainment Enterprise announced consolidated net profit of Rs 208.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 2021. The company reported net profit of Rs 29.28 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago.

Torrent power: Torrent Power said its consolidated net profit fell 44% year-on-year to Rs 207.78 crore in the June quarter, mainly due to a one-time gain in the same period last year. The company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 373.87 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2020, he said in a BSE-related filing.

JSW Energy: The company said shareholders of its subsidiary JSW Energy (Barmer) Ltd approved the issuance of 126.57 crore free shares worth Rs 1,265.77 crore at an extraordinary general meeting held on Thursday. .

Suzlon Energy: The company will consider issuing securities up to Rs 1000 crore on August 13.