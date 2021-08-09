Euro Sun Mining announces its intention to register on the LSE

Enter Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here.

This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of the prospectus rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and not a prospectus and not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe or acquire securities in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Israel, Australia, Japan or the Republic of South Africa.

Euro Sun Mining is seeking a listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, with approval expected in the third quarter of 2021.

The listing is expected to raise Euro Sun Mining’s profile in UK, EU and global investment markets, providing the company with broader access to ESG and resource-based investors.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / Aug 9, 2021 / Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”), a European focused gold-copper developer, is pleased to announce its intention to apply for a listing of the Company’s shares on the main market of the Stock Exchange of London (“LSE”). Subject to required regulatory approvals from the Financial Conduct Authority and the LSE, including the publication of a Prospectus. Admission to the LSE is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2021.

Key company Strong points

The Company’s principal asset, the Rovina Valley Project (“the Project” or “RVP”), which contains the Rovina, Colnic and Ciresata deposits, is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold projects in Europe, holding approximately 400 Mt of confirmed resource containing 7.0 million ounces of gold and 1.4 billion pounds of copper.

The Rovina Valley gold and copper project is 100% owned by the Company.

Euro Sun recently completed a Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”) on the Rovina Valley project, describing its economic robustness and a comprehensive overview of the project towards construction.

DFS results were announced in March 2021, showing average annual gold equivalent production of 146,000 ounces in the first 10 years, comprising 106,000 ounces of gold and 19 million pounds of copper per year at a Average AISC of $ 790 / ounce of gold equivalent. with a mine life of 16.8 years.

The DFS was based solely on the development of the Colnic and Rovina deposits. Further development of the Ciresata resource could extend the life of the operation while using the same infrastructure and processing capabilities that would already be in service.

The management team and the board of directors, which includes six independent non-executive directors and one executive director, have a proven track record in financing large-scale mining projects and have a strong focus on corporate governance and experience in the supervision of companies listed on the main international stock exchanges.

Scott Moore, CEO of Euro Sun, said:

“The decision to list in London, the world’s most dominant capital market for mining stocks, fully underpins our overall strategy of producing critical metals from our asset located in the EU to meet growing demand. European markets, which are taking steps to become more self-sufficient and reduce their dependence on countries such as China for strategic resources. There is currently a shortage of copper and gold produced in Europe, and ESM is well positioned to help fill this gap. Once in production, we expect to be one of the most efficient and environmentally friendly copper and gold producers, not only in Europe but globally.

“The Project, which has already obtained its mining license, is one of the largest undeveloped projects of its kind in Europe, with 10.1 million ounces of gold equivalent of measured and indicated resources.[1]. The project is slated to go into production in 2024 and will use simple, low-impact mining to produce a clean copper and gold concentrate ideally suited for European smelters.

“Just as important as the size and location of RVP is our commitment to responsible practices. We have clear environmental, social and governance commitments that are aligned with internationally recognized standards and goals. We are proud of our low impact approach, which will use dry materials. stacking, existing infrastructure, renewable / grid electricity and zero cyanide. We have and continue to work with all levels of government and local communities to maintain our social license to operate and ensure that we leave a sustainable socio-economic benefit for years to come. “

Listing on the London Stock Exchange

The London Stock Exchange was established in 1698 and has long been home to some of the world’s largest and best-known mining companies. Admission of Euro Sun shares to the main LSE market will give the Company access to a very liquid market and a larger pool of active investors who have a long and established history of investing in resource stocks. .

These investors have extensive industry knowledge but limited exposure to mid-level gold and copper developers in low risk jurisdictions.

The Company does not intend to raise capital within the framework of the listing. Application for listing of the Company’s Shares and Listing on the LSE will not affect Euro Sun’s current listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Euro Sun will keep the market informed of the progress of admission to the LSE.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun Mining is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed company focused on creating value through responsible development of the Rovina Valley project, one of the largest gold and copper projects in Europe. Euro Sun Mining has clear environmental, social and governance commitments that are aligned with internationally recognized standards and targets.

For more information on Euro Sun, please visit the Euro Sun website at www.eurosunmining.com or contact:

Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Scott Moore, Chief Executive Director and Director

Brad Humphrey, Vice-President, Corporate Development

[email protected]

UK Public Relations

Buchanan Communication

Bobby Morse / James Mari

[email protected]

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Legal advisor in the United Kingdom

McCarthy Tétrault United Kingdom

Robert Brant / Obruche Heinanen

+44 (0) 20 7786 5736

Financial advisers

Velocity Trade Capital Limited

Rusty bell

+1 (416) 669-2355

No regulatory authority approved or disapproved of the information contained in this press release.

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to the business. future business, the operational performance of the Company, the mine life of the Rovina Valley project, production estimates, the ability of the Company to complete the LSE listing and the expected schedule for the LSE listing .

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but rather reflects management’s expectations, estimates or projections regarding future results or events based on management’s opinions, assumptions and estimates believed to be reasonable at the time. date the declarations are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and such information should not be relied upon because unknown or unforeseeable factors could have material adverse effects on the Company. the future results, performance or achievements of the Company. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to the combined business of the Company and market conditions, including (1) the absence of material disruptions affecting the operations of the Company, whether due to extreme weather events and other natural or related disasters, interruptions, interruptions of supply, power cuts, damage to equipment or others; (2) obtaining permits, development, operation and production for the Rovina Valley project being in line with societal expectations; (3) Romania’s political and legal developments are in line with current expectations; (4) certain price assumptions for gold and copper; (5) the prices of diesel, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) the accuracy of the estimates of the Company’s mineral reserves and mineral resources; and (7) labor and material costs increase on a basis consistent with the Company’s current expectations. This information is subject in its entirety to the caveats and information on risk factors contained in the documents filed by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, including the Company’s annual information form, financial statements and the related MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the securities regulators of certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information turn out to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described in this document as being intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that could cause results not to be as anticipated. , estimated or planned. The Company does not intend and assumes no obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The TSX accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

[1] The total measured mineral resources amount to 62.2 Mt grading 0.49 g / t Au and 0.21% Cu, containing 0.99 Moz Au and 287 Mlb Cu; with an Au equivalent content of 0.79 g / t. The total indicated mineral resources are at an additional grade of 175.6 Mt at 0.39 g / t Au and 0.15% Cu, containing 2.19 Moz Au and 589 Mlb Cu, with an Au equivalent grade of 0.60 g / t

