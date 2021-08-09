CVB Financial pays $ 204 million to Visalia-based Sunscrest bank





Ontario-based CVB Financial Corp., the parent company of Citizens Business Bank and a major player in Los Angeles County, has agreed to pay $ 204 million in stock and cash for a central Valley California bank.



The acquisition marked the second banking consolidation in the Central Valley region by a California bank in late July.

CVB’s combination with Visalia-based Suncrest Bank will bring the company’s total assets to around $ 17 billion.



David Brager, chief executive of CVB Financial, said the purchase of Suncrest was his bank’s second largest acquisition.



He described the Central Valley as a large and important new market for Citizens Business Bank that presents significant growth opportunities for the future.

Although CVB Financial is headquartered in San Bernardino County, 21 of the company’s 58 branches are located in LA County. And 42%, or $ 3.4 billion, of its total outstanding loans are made in Los Angeles.



The bank also said that about 42.4%, or $ 5.6 billion, of its $ 13.2 billion in total deposits, came from LA

The transaction strengthens CVB Financials ‘presence in the breadbasket region of California and extends the banks’ footprint as far north as West Sacramento.



In an interview, Brager said CVB Financials’ strategy is to stay focused on acquisitions in California, where it is listed as the ninth largest commercial bank in the state.

Our strategy is to remain independent at this point and develop the bank in a measured way, said Brager.



Suncrest Bank adds approximately $ 1.3 billion in total assets to Citizens’ balance sheet, along with $ 900 million in outstanding loans and $ 1.2 billion in deposits as of March 31.

Suncrest has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout the Central Valley of California.



The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022.

In a presentation to investors in July, CVB Financial outlined several areas of growth opportunities, including through acquisition, organic growth within its existing network of 58 branches and bank branches from scratch into new markets. .

CVB Financial said as recently as July in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it was looking to buy California banks with $ 1-8 billion in assets.



The bank has achieved a steady stream of acquisitions over the past seven years.

CVB Financial paid $ 903 million for Pasadena-based Community Bank in 2018, its biggest acquisition.



He also paid $ 70.3 million to Valley Commerce Bancorp, a company based in Visalia, parent company of Valley Business Bank in 2017; $ 41.3 million for the Oxnard-based County Commerce Bank in 2016; and $ 57 million for American Bancshares Inc., a Newport Beach-based company, parent company of American Security Bank, in 2014.



In its second quarter ended June 30, CVB Financial reported a profit of $ 51.2 million compared to $ 41.6 million for the same period of the previous year.



As a confirmed acquirer, we have been waiting for some time for the bank to return to the M&A arena, where its first acquisition announced in the past three years is the second in its history and checks all the boxes it has. it previously defined, wrote David Feaster, banking analyst at Raymond James & Associates Inc., in a research note.

It is strengthening its presence in growing markets and filling the northern part of its footprint well, including expanding into Sacramento but also deepening its existing footprint in Visalia and Fresno, he added.



The cultural fit also aligns well, given the agricultural expertise of Citizens Business Banks and Suncrests, according to Feaster.



Citizens Business Bank also recently hired a new chairman, Brian Mauntel, who will be responsible for overseeing the bank’s 57 branches, the wealth management division and its specialist lending groups, including dairy, livestock and l agrifood. For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://labusinessjournal.com/news/2021/aug/09/cvb-financial-buys-suncrest-bank-204-million/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos