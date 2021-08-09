Virgin Atlantic Airways assesses London Stock Exchange floating reports





Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic Airways reportedly intends to go on the London Stock Exchange as it appears to be benefiting from a rebound in the travel industry with a gradual rebound in international travel. Reports come as the UK emerges from a third lockdown, but international travel restrictions remain in place. The sector was one of the hardest hit during the crisis with planes grounded for months as governments sought to control the spread of Covid-19. The UK-based airline met with institutional investors to present its listing plan in the fall, on Financial Time reported,citing someone familiar with the matter.Sky News first reported the news on August 7, claiming bankers from Citi and Barclays had been hired to lead the IPO. Virgin Atlantic said it would not comment on “the speculation”. The airline reported a pre-tax loss of $ 659 million for 2020, saying in its April 30 statement that the results “reflect the most difficult year in the airline’s 36-year history and the immense challenges facing the airline. airline industry has been facing due to the Covid-19 pandemic “. READUK just made summer travel easier: here’s where you can go but watch the rules

“The company is in serious need of liquidity and selling stocks is a way to fill the coffers,” said Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, commenting on the reports. “However, this is a bit of a strange time to sell airline shares. The industry has been beaten and uncertainty over the pandemic persists. This is especially true for long-haul airlines which will be the last. to see traffic pick up. “ To contact the author of this story with comments or news, email Brengre Sim

