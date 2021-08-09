Deliveroo shares rise after rival Delivery Hero takes 5% stake | Deliveroo





Deliveroo hit its highest price since going public in March, after revealing rival German service Delivery Hero had taken a 5% stake. Shares of the London-listed food delivery company rose 10% to 360p in early trading on Monday after the news broke. Deliveroo has had a grueling few months as a listed company, since its shares fell by more than a quarter when the company debuted on the stock exchange, when they were listed at 390p. Equity analysts at broker Jefferies said it was difficult to say with conviction at this point what Delivery Heros’ intention was with its stake in Deliveroo. Berlin-based Delivery Hero was founded in 2011 and has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017, where it currently has a market value of nearly 33 billion (28 billion), more than four times that of Deliveroo. Delivery Hero is present in more than 50 countries, across Europe, Central and South America, the Middle East and Asia where it is particularly strong, thanks to its foodpanda brand. However, the two companies do not compete in the UK as Delivery Hero does not have a presence in Deliveroos’ larger market. The German company sold Hungry House to Just Eat in 2016. Demand for food delivery services from Deliveroo and its competitors, including Uber Eats and Just Eat Takeaway, skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, when lockdown restrictions shut down cafes and restaurants for long periods of time. However, analysts are wondering how the industry will fare after the hospitality industry reopens, and as established players struggle to expand into new markets. Registration for the tutor’s professional messaging system Jefferies analysts said they believe the food delivery industry is entering what it called the Fourth Age after waves of consolidation in the market. They added: The profile of an operator positioned to do well is one with delivery in their DNA, an aggressive and progressive attitude to take advantage of delivery and a first-come advantage in the grocery store, preferably on the model. of the dark store. Takeout services are also facing competition from a number of newer fast grocery delivery companies, such as Getir, Dija, Weezy and Gorillas, which promise supplies will arrive in 10-20 minutes. Many shop in dark stores, small local distribution centers that look like corner stores but which consumers cannot enter.

