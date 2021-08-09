How Infosys Overcome IPO Hiccups To Escalate Stock Market Spike





Zomato’s successful listing dates back to a time 28 years ago when a small IT services company made a similar debut on the stock exchange with its share price rising more than 50% at the opening. Despite the rally, few predicted that one day the company’s market capitalization would reach nearly $ 100 billion, even though its influence on India’s IT landscape would be far greater than that. The company, of course, was Infosys which launched its initial public offering (IPO) in February 1993, offering around 40 percent of its post-offer share capital with the aim of raising Rs 13 crore. Infosys was listed on June 14, 1993, rising to Rs 145 at the start of the session against an issue price of Rs 95 per share. At the end of the day, the shares closed at Rs 160. But before the cheers came some chills. When the IPO was launched, it failed to find too many takers. The previous year, the company’s turnover was only Rs 8.66 crore and investors thought the Rs 85 in Infosys premium was too high considering its relative size. Indian markets at that time were also suffering from the effects of the Harshad Mehta scam that had plunged the Sensex. As a result of all this, the Rs 13 crore issue was in serious danger of being underwritten. In desperation, the company contacted several wealthy individuals, including the late VG Siddhartha. Investment banker Enam Securities, headed by Vallabh Bhansali who had already invested a small amount in the company in 1992, would play a central role in the event’s eventual success. As underwriters of the issue, the company recovered the unsubscribed portion, a portion of which it was then able to place a portion with key investors. Among them was Morgan Stanley who made one of his wisest investment decisions, scooping up 13% of the equity. Enam and Morgan Stanley didn’t have to worry too long. Investors quickly became familiar with the start-up, founded on July 7, 1981 under the name Infosys Consultants Pvt Ltd. by the seven-member team of NR Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani, S Gopalakrishnan, SD Shibulal, K Dinesh, NS Raghavan and Ashok Arora. Even at its modest size, the team has implemented best practices in terms of operations, quality and governance. Unsurprisingly, his part was soon a runaway success. In October 1994, Infosys made a private placement with foreign institutional investors (FII), financial institutions (FI) and companies of 50,000 shares at a price of Rs. 450 each. It was not yet done. In 1999 Infosys was listed on the US NASDAQ with an issue of 20.7 lakh American Depositary Shares priced at $ 34 each. In December 2012, these ADSs were transferred to the New York Stock Exchange and the following year listed on Euronext London and Euronext Paris. During its 40-year journey, the company has always been well above its weight. Today, with sales of $ 13.56 billion in 2021, its market capitalization reaches $ 96.75 billion. Sundeep Khanna is a former editor and co-author of the recent Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions. Views are personal

(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav) First publication: 09 Aug 2021, 16:28 IS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/market/backstory-how-infosys-overcame-ipo-hiccups-to-scale-stock-market-peak-10307461.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos