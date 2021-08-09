Travel recovery key to Virgin Atlantic IPO plan – analysts





LONDON, Aug. 9 (Reuters) – Virgin Atlantic, the transatlantic airline founded by billionaire Richard Branson, may need a deeper travel recovery before it can garner investor support for its IPO plans from London, analysts said. Sky News first announced Virgin’s plans for an initial public offering on Saturday, saying an announcement in the fall was likely. Barclays (BARC.L) and Citi (CN) have been appointed by the airline to manage the float, a source familiar with the matter said. Read more But analysts said Virgin, which declined to comment on IPO plans, may have to wait longer. “It’s a bit of a weird time to sell airline stocks,” said Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. Like most airlines, Virgin has been brought to its knees by the pandemic, with the carrier even more severely affected than rival British Airways (ICAG.L) due to its focus on Britain-US routes, which still remain partially closed. Branson owns 51% of Virgin Atlantic through its Virgin Group and Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) owns the remainder. Virgin survived the pandemic with a rescue of 1.5 billion pounds ($ 2.08 billion) between September 2020 and March 2021 and the removal of around half of its staff to cut costs. The company is now keen to make further investments to strengthen its finances as travel prospects brighten. Fully vaccinated US citizens can now travel to Britain without the need for quarantine, but most Britons cannot travel freely to the United States. “The talk to investors will clearly be the time to return to normalized trade demand and traffic, which is challenged by concerns about the longevity of government-imposed restrictions,” Goodbody analysts said in a note. “This debate will be central if the listing is launched in the fall.” It’s unclear exactly when the US will lift its ban on UK arrivals, and globally passenger numbers are not expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, industry body IATA said. . Virgin noted a recovery in demand. The airline said bookings from New York to London increased by nearly 250% during the week when Britain changed the rules for arrivals in the United States, and said it was also aided by Caribbean roads and freight. But the group’s record in terms of profitability could worry investors. The pandemic pushed the company to a loss of 659 million pounds for 2020, but in the three years leading up to COVID-19 restrictions, it also suffered a loss, according to the group’s annual reports. Read more ($ 1 = 0.7204 pounds) Reporting by Sarah Young. Editing by Jane Merriman Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/travel-recovery-key-virgin-atlantic-ipo-plan-analysts-2021-08-09/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos