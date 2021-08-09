US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow braces for lukewarm start as virus fears weigh in





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window) * Energy stocks affected by increase in COVID-19 cases * Sanderson Farms wins after $ 4.53 billion takeover bid * Futures: Dow down 0.30%, S&P down 0.16%, Nasdaq up 0.08% (adds comment, details; updates prices) By Ambar Warrick and Devik Jain Aug.9 (Reuters) – The S&P and Dow indexes were expected to retreat from record highs on Monday as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases weighed on sentiment as oil stocks reeling from a more than 4% drop in crude prices. Energy firms Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Halliburton Co and Schlumberger NV fell 1.3% to 2.2% in pre-market trading as an increase in coronavirus cases, particularly in China, raised fears of new restrictions that could affect demand. Metal miners have also come under pressure from sharp declines in copper and gold prices amid concerns over Chinese demand. Freeport-Mcmoran Inc, the world’s largest publicly traded copper producer, fell about 1.7%. In the United States, COVID-19 infections increased by at least 22,783 on Sunday to reach 35.94 million cases in total, according to a Reuters tally. “The dominant apprehension still comes from Delta (variant) and the market is just a little cautious here despite the strong employment report,” said Thomas Hayes, managing member of Great Hill Capital in New York. Investors were waiting for new catalysts to push the market higher, after good jobs data saw the S&P 500 and Dow Jones end last week at record highs. A meeting of Federal Reserve leaders in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this month, is also expected to shed light on the central bank’s potential plan to scale back its stimulus program, following the hike in the inflation and the strength of the labor market. “The market is probably looking to Jackson Hole for whether or not the Fed is going to change its tone, and maybe talk about typing sooner rather than later,” Hayes said. The story continues Emphasis was also placed on passing a bipartisan $ 1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill with a possible vote by Tuesday, after details of the bill were obtained. Senate support over the weekend. As of 8:08 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 105 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 7.25 points, or 0.16%, and e-minis Nasdaq 100 were up 12.5 points, or 0.08%. A bumper earnings season has seen U.S. stocks hit record highs over the past two weeks, as several consensus results from large companies have boosted confidence in a post-COVID economic recovery this year. Analysts expect second-quarter earnings growth of 92.9% for companies in the S&P 500, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Of the 427 companies in the index that have posted earnings so far, 87.6% beat analysts’ expectations, the highest on record. Sanderson Farms Inc gained 8% after agreeing to be bought out for $ 4.53 billion by commodities trader Cargill Inc and investment firm Continental Grain Co at a time when meat prices were skyrocketing due to high demand. American National Group Inc jumped 8.2% after Brookfield Asset Management Inc’s reinsurance unit agreed to buy the US insurer for around $ 5.1 billion. Cryptocurrency stocks, including crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc and Riot Blockchain Inc miners, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, rose 4.2% to 7.4%, as bitcoin peaked in three months. (Reporting by Devik Jain and Ambar Warrick; editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

