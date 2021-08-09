Rackla Receives Conditional Grant Approval For Proposed Acquisition Of Misisi Gold Project





Vancouver, British Columbia The press wire – August 9, 2021 – Rackla Metals Inc. (Rackla or the Company) (TSXV: RAK) (OTC: RMETF) is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally approved the Company’s proposed acquisition of a 73.5% interest in the Misisi Gold Project (the Project) located in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) . The Company has entered into a share purchase agreement (the Definitive Agreement) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares from an arm’s length seller, Golden Mining Ltd. (Golden Mining). The project is owned by Leda Mining Congo SA (Leda), of which Casa Mining Limited (Casa Mining) holds a 73.5% stake, the remaining stake in Leda being held by Minerals and Metals Group, holding 21.5% (stake ), and the DRC government has a free stake of 5%. Golden Mining has entered into a share purchase agreement with Golden Square Equity Partners Limited to acquire 99.43% of the outstanding shares of Casa Mining (SPA Casa Mining). Under the Casa Mining SPA, Golden Mining acquires the outstanding shares of Casa Mining for a total cash consideration of US $ 4.8 million in installment cash payments. Pursuant to the definitive agreement, the Company will acquire Golden Mining by issuing up to 10,250,000 common shares of Rackla at a deemed price per share of $ 0.40 and will assume the obligation to make the payments. required under the Casa Mining SPA. Rackla also agreed to issue 750,000 common shares as finder’s fees in connection with the transaction. The definitive agreement provides that closing is subject to the completion by Rackla of a minimum financing of C $ 5,000,000 and other customary conditions. Closing is also subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange, and the Company is in the process of meeting the requirements for such approval. As previously announced, it is expected, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, that at closing the name of the Company will be changed to GoldenHawk Resources Ltd., and Mr. Darryll Castle will be appointed. President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD Simon Ridgway, CEO and director Phone: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829 Email: [email protected] Website: www.racklametals.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. Forward-looking information This press release contains forward-looking statements and information which are based on the beliefs of management and reflect the current expectations of the company. When used in this press release, the words estimate, plan, believe, anticipate, intend, expect, plan, predict, can or should and the negative of these words or such variations or terminology comparable are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. These statements and information reflect the current opinion of the Company. Risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, which are materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

