South Bend businesses update mask mandate and policy as COVID rises

However, as of early 2020, some local and national retailers are taking the initiative to review their masking and security protocols.

Here’s what some local and national retailers in our area are doing:

According to its website, the Aldiis grocery store requires face coverings for customers and unvaccinated employees. Customers and employees who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are not required to wear masks.

Apple

Starting July 29, Apple announced that it will require customers and employees to wear face masks in half of its stores, regardless of their vaccination status.

According to the Apple website, the location of the University Park mall in Mishawaka requires face masks.

Costco

Big box retailer Costco updated its policy to “strongly recommend” that all customers and employees wear face masks indoors. According to its website, the retailer will also follow all applicable state and local jurisdictions.

Costco was one of the first retailers in April 2020 Require all customers and employees to wear a mask before it is repealed in May 2021 in light of CDC guidelines.

Home deposit

From August 2 Home Depot will require all employees, contractors and salespeople must wear a mask indoors in all locations and at customers or businesses, regardless of their immunization status. Customers are encouraged to wear masks in stores, and the hardware retailer will continue to offer masks to those who do not have them.

Kohl’s

Starting August 3, Kohls said he would require store workers in counties at substantial or high transmission risk to wear masks in stores.

We also recommend customers from large and high risk countries to wear face masks when shopping. As always, we are following state and local mask mandates, Kohls said. in a report. We continue to encourage Kohl’s associates to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and are providing resources to help them do so.