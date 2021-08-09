Warren Buffett buys more of his own shares as Berkshire profits rise





Berkshire BRKB reported strong second-quarter earnings on Saturday. Global profits reached $ 28.1 billion in the second quarter, up 7% from the same period a year ago, and Berkshire’s net profit for the first half of 2021 reached $ 39.8 billion. dollars, offsetting a loss of $ 23.5 billion in the first six months of 2020.

Operating profits, a measure Buffett and many analysts and investors prefer to view as a true measure of Berkshire’s health, also rebounded strongly. The company posted operating income of $ 6.7 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 21% from last year.

Berkshire has a huge pile of money which is growing further as Berkshire seeks more investment opportunities. The company had $ 144.1 billion on its balance sheet at the end of June, up from $ 138.3 billion in December.

Apple AAPL Coke KO American Express AXP Although Buffett is renowned for his savvy investments in blue-chip American companies likeand, Berkshire recently splurged on its own stock. The company revealed on Saturday that it bought back $ 6 billion of its shares in the second quarter. It has now repurchased $ 12.6 billion of Berkshire shares so far this year. It’s been a good investment lately. Berkshire’s more affordable B-shares, which are trading at around $ 285 and are in the S&P 500 , are up 23% this year, surpassing the overall market. Sharing BRKA From the company, which do not divide, are trading at around $ 430,000 a piece. Still, Buffett has long talked about wanting to make another “elephant-sized” acquisition to expand the company’s portfolio of assets. But make no mistake: Berkshire does very well with what it already has. Berkshire’s rail, utilities and energy companies were the big winners in the second quarter, posting a 28% jump in operating profits. Berkshire owns the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway and the utility companies PacifiCorp and MidAmerican Energy. The company’s “other” business unit, which includes a variety of consumer businesses ranging from Dairy Queen and See’s Candies to Duracell batteries, Benjamin Moore paints and Fruit of the Loom underwear. As a sign of how important these businesses are to Berkshire, the company announced in May that Greg Abel, Berkshire vice president in charge of the company’s non-insurance operations, will once succeed the soon-to-be 91-year-old Buffett. as CEO of Berkshire. he retires or dies. Ajit Jain, another vice president of Berkshire, heads the company’s massive insurance unit, which includes home and auto insurance giant Geico.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/09/investing/warren-buffett-berkshire-hathaway-earnings/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos