Philip Morris International wants to buy inhaler manufacturer Vectura

UK company making products to treat lung conditions could end up in the hands of one of the worlds largest cigarette manufacturers, sparking an uproar from health charities calling on the UK government to block the deal.

Marlboro maker Philip Morris International (PMI) on Sunday increased its bid for pharmaceutical company Vectura to more than one billion ($ 1.4 billion) in a bid to fend off a rival bid from the US private equity group Carlyle.

The revised offer comes just weeks after the tobacco giant announced it stop selling Marlboro cigarettes in Britain in a decade.

(MP) said it had increased its bid on Vectura to 1.65 ($ 2.29) per share, valuing the asthma inhaler maker at 1.02 billion ($ 1.4 billion).

The agreement would boost the tobacco giant’s ambition to generate more than half of its net income from smokeless products such as Electronic cigarettes and respiratory medication within four years, compared to about a quarter today. PMI currently sells cigarettes in over 175 markets.

Philip Morris wants cigarettes banned in UK by 2030

Vectura has manufactured 13 inhaled drugs for companies such as Novartis



(NVS) and GlaxoSmithKline



(GSK) to treat lung conditions, including asthma. He is currently working on an inhalation treatment for Covid-19 with Inspira Pharmaceuticals, another UK company.

PMI intends to operate Vectura as a stand-alone business unit that will form the backbone of PMI’s inhaled therapy business, said Philip Morris International.

Tobacco companies are under pressure to diversify in the middle decreasing number of smokers, a push by governments to reduce the prevalence and danger smoking and attempts by investors to remove tobacco products from their portfolios.

Philip Morris International has invested $ 8 billion and hired dozens of scientists and technicians to develop alternatives to cigarettes, including its flagship product IQOS, which heats rather than burns tobacco.

The company also recently purchased Fertin Pharma, which makes oral medicines to treat pain, allergies and various other conditions.

Philip Morris International has been separated from New York-listed Altria



(MO) in 2008. Altria



(MO) owns Philip Morris USA, which sells cigarette brands such as Marlboro, Virginia Slims, Parliament and Merit in the United States.

Health charities are skeptical of Philip Morris International’s plans and have urged the UK government to block the Vectura deal, warning it will allow the tobacco industry to influence public health policy in Britain .

It’s ironic that a tobacco company wants to invest in the lung health industry when its products are the leading preventable cause of cancer, including lung cancer, said Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell , in a press release last month.

If PMI really wanted to help, they could stop aggressively promoting and selling their products, she added.

In a letter to the British government, Cancer Research UK, the British Lung Foundation and Action on Smoking and Health said there was enormous unease that a tobacco company could profit from treatments for conditions such as asthma , emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

There is a real prospect that PMI will use this acquisition to legitimize the tobacco industry’s involvement in UK health debates. This must not happen, the organizations said, calling on the government to intervene.

Philip Morris’s revised offer came just two days after Carlyle raised its own offer on Vectura to 1.55 ($ 2.15) per share.

Vectura had recommended Carlyle’s offer to shareholders on Friday, expressing concerns over its membership in Philip Morris and saying it could be better placed under Carlyle ownership. The company said Monday it was withdrawing the recommendation but had no plans to recommend Philip Morris International’s offer yet.

The takeover battle will enter an auction process if rival bidders do not make final offers by Tuesday, according to UK regulators.