Business
Philip Morris International wants to buy inhaler manufacturer Vectura
London
CNN Affairs
–
UK company making products to treat lung conditions could end up in the hands of one of the worlds largest cigarette manufacturers, sparking an uproar from health charities calling on the UK government to block the deal.
Marlboro maker Philip Morris International (PMI) on Sunday increased its bid for pharmaceutical company Vectura to more than one billion ($ 1.4 billion) in a bid to fend off a rival bid from the US private equity group Carlyle.
The revised offer comes just weeks after the tobacco giant announced it stop selling Marlboro cigarettes in Britain in a decade.
In a statement, Philip Morris International
(MP) said it had increased its bid on Vectura to 1.65 ($ 2.29) per share, valuing the asthma inhaler maker at 1.02 billion ($ 1.4 billion).
The agreement would boost the tobacco giant’s ambition to generate more than half of its net income from smokeless products such as Electronic cigarettes and respiratory medication within four years, compared to about a quarter today. PMI currently sells cigarettes in over 175 markets.
Vectura has manufactured 13 inhaled drugs for companies such as Novartis
(NVS) and GlaxoSmithKline
(GSK) to treat lung conditions, including asthma. He is currently working on an inhalation treatment for Covid-19 with Inspira Pharmaceuticals, another UK company.
PMI intends to operate Vectura as a stand-alone business unit that will form the backbone of PMI’s inhaled therapy business, said Philip Morris International.
Tobacco companies are under pressure to diversify in the middle decreasing number of smokers, a push by governments to reduce the prevalence and danger smoking and attempts by investors to remove tobacco products from their portfolios.
Philip Morris International has invested $ 8 billion and hired dozens of scientists and technicians to develop alternatives to cigarettes, including its flagship product IQOS, which heats rather than burns tobacco.
The company also recently purchased Fertin Pharma, which makes oral medicines to treat pain, allergies and various other conditions.
Philip Morris International has been separated from New York-listed Altria
(MO) in 2008. Altria
(MO) owns Philip Morris USA, which sells cigarette brands such as Marlboro, Virginia Slims, Parliament and Merit in the United States.
Health charities are skeptical of Philip Morris International’s plans and have urged the UK government to block the Vectura deal, warning it will allow the tobacco industry to influence public health policy in Britain .
It’s ironic that a tobacco company wants to invest in the lung health industry when its products are the leading preventable cause of cancer, including lung cancer, said Cancer Research UK chief executive Michelle Mitchell , in a press release last month.
If PMI really wanted to help, they could stop aggressively promoting and selling their products, she added.
In a letter to the British government, Cancer Research UK, the British Lung Foundation and Action on Smoking and Health said there was enormous unease that a tobacco company could profit from treatments for conditions such as asthma , emphysema and chronic bronchitis.
There is a real prospect that PMI will use this acquisition to legitimize the tobacco industry’s involvement in UK health debates. This must not happen, the organizations said, calling on the government to intervene.
Philip Morris’s revised offer came just two days after Carlyle raised its own offer on Vectura to 1.55 ($ 2.15) per share.
Vectura had recommended Carlyle’s offer to shareholders on Friday, expressing concerns over its membership in Philip Morris and saying it could be better placed under Carlyle ownership. The company said Monday it was withdrawing the recommendation but had no plans to recommend Philip Morris International’s offer yet.
The takeover battle will enter an auction process if rival bidders do not make final offers by Tuesday, according to UK regulators.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/09/business/philip-morris-vectura/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]