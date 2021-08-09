Seven Charts That Explain The Current State Of Crypto





1. Size of the crypto market The total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, or the value of all existing cryptocurrencies, peaked in May 2021 at around $ 2.4 trillion, up from around $ 200 billion in 2019. Even during the crypto bubble in 2018, the market never reached around $ 720 billion. 77 tokens are now worth at least $ 1 billion each, and 1,600 are worth at least $ 1 million. 2. Bitcoin's lost market share While bitcoin has reigned supreme over other cryptocurrencies since its inception in 2009, other tokens are slowly gnawing away at its dominant position. 3. Which countries use cryptography the most? Are you surprised to see Nigeria at the top of Statistas? Global Consumer Survey on the use of cryptography? Here's why you shouldn't be: Nigerians are young, feel repressed by the government, and are actively looking for ways to protect themselves against fluctuations in the economy's exchange rates, all of which have led to an overwhelming increase. great adoption of digital currencies. Despite more government regulations on crypto, Nigeria is now just behind the United States in bitcoin trading. 4. Coinbase falters after milestone public offering On April 14, 2021, the Coinbase crypto exchange became the first major crypto company to go public in the United States, in what many saw as a turning point for the industry. It closed its first day of trading with a valuation of $ 86 billion, more than traditional exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. Things have been a lot less festive since then, with the Coinbases share price falling along with bitcoins in the spring. The company will need to prove that it can decouple from the volatile prices of crypto. 5. What institutional investors see in crypto Although they remain skeptical about the practical usefulness of crypto, institutional investors increasingly believe that digital assets have a place in an investment portfolio. According to loyalty Institutional Investor Digital Assets Survey, 78% of American and European investors surveyed find digital assets an attractive investment, up almost 6% from the previous year. The three most attractive features of crypto for investors are 1) that it is not correlated with other assets (meaning it can diversify a portfolio), 2) its innovative technology, and 3) the potential. high rise. 6. Producing bitcoin takes a lot of energy Cryptocurrency, and bitcoin in particular, is criticized for the sheer amount of energy used in mining bitcoin (environmental concerns are the reason Elon Musk decided to stop allowing payments in bitcoin for Tesla several months ago.) The process of mining bitcoin involves computers solving extremely complex problems, which requires massive amounts of computing power and, in turn, massive amounts of energy. the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index tries to put the energy consumption of bitcoins into perspective. 7. The dark side of crypto In the increasingly widespread ransomware attacks, cybercriminals are holding computer systems hostage and demanding large payments in the form of cryptocurrencies to free them. After suffering a cyber attack that forced it to temporarily shut down operations in May, Colonial Pipeline paid hackers nearly $ 5 million in bitcoin (although most of the ransom was later recovered by the authorities). Crypto ransom payments have skyrocketed in 2020, up 337% from 2019. More than $ 81 million worth of crypto has already been paid to ransomware addresses so far this year, according to Chainalysis.

