Hertz Profits Were Solid, Says Plans To “Re-IPO”

Hertz Global Holdings



Monday reported strong second quarter results based on a major financial measure. The company took advantage of high prices for rental cars amid a shortage of vehicles and high consumer demand.

Hertz (ticker: HTZZ), which emerged from bankruptcy on June 30, said its adjusted profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, was $ 639 million in the second quarter, a record for the society.

Adjusted EBITDA has more than tripled from the same period of 2019, which Hertz says is a better comparison than the depressed pandemic results in 2020, when it had an EBITDA loss of 587 million. dollars. Hertz’s net loss was $ 168 million in the second quarter, reflecting $ 633 million in restructuring charges.

Due to the recent exit from Hertz bankruptcy, there does not appear to have been a consensus estimate for the second quarter.

Hertz shares rose 56 cents, to $ 17, in early trading Monday.

Hertz’s second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was in line with the $ 624 million recently announced by



Avis Budget Group



(CAR), one of Hertz’s two main rivals with privately held Enterprise.

Improving our financial position and capital structure gives us the flexibility and resources to leverage our strengths and capitalize on accelerating momentum in the coming quarters, said Hertz CEO Paul Stone, in a statement.

The company said it plans to re-IPO, hold an investor tour and re-list its shares on a major stock exchange by the end of 2021. The company’s shares and warrants ( HTZZW) are now trading on the Pink Sheets and it is expected that listing by the end of the year will be on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.

The results of Hertz and Avis, which were also a quarterly record, testify to the marked improvement in the fortunes of the car rental industry. The big problem for investors is whether the good times will last until 2022, when fleet sizes could increase as the current shortage of auto chips abates.

As new cars are scarce, Hertz bought used cars this year to bolster its fleet, which stood at around 350,000 vehicles in the second quarter, up from 518,000 a year earlier.

Hertz said it achieved annualized cost reductions of $ 400 million which, combined with high prices for rental cars, led to a 34% margin in the second quarter, up from 8% in the same period of 2019.

Hertz said income per day in the United States, by far its largest market, averaged $ 65.42 per day in the second quarter, up from $ 42.71 in the same period of 2019. and $ 37.95 per day the previous year.

In a pre-recorded call posted to Hertz’s website, Kenny Cheung, Hertz’s chief financial officer, said daily earnings were high in July.

Hertz emerged from bankruptcy with a healthy balance sheet, comprising $ 1.8 billion in cash and $ 1.5 billion in debt, or $ 300 million in net cash, excluding $ 6.3 billion asset-backed financing for its rental fleet. The average financing cost of asset financing is less than 2%, resulting in annualized savings of $ 50 million from 2019, which Cheung says is not included in the $ 400 million savings. annuals.

During that call, Stone said that if the cost savings had been realized in 2019, Hertz would have had $ 1 billion of EBITDA in 2019. This is impressive because the current prices and profitability are much higher than they were not in 2019.

The current quarter could be stronger than the second quarter thanks to high rental car prices, which means Hertz could build up considerable cash flow by the end of the year.

During the call, Stone said Hertz is looking to build an electric vehicle rental fleet and continue to make technology investments to better manage its fleet, raise prices and improve the customer experience. The CEO said a new app would allow consumers, who hate the long lines common at airport rental counters, to skip the counter and select their cars from a group of airports.

Hertz shares have gone down $ 27 since July 1, the first day of trading for new Hertz shares, amid a sell off in travel-related shares. Stone says Hertz has seen a steady demand for rental cars despite the rise of the Delta variant.

The company is now valued at around $ 8 billion, based on approximately 470 million shares outstanding. There are also about 89 million warrants outstanding, which are trading at $ 7.35, up 5 cents on the session.

These 30-year warrants have an exercise price of $ 13.80 per Hertz share and are statistically inexpensive, according to derivatives traders. Barrons.

Barrons wrote favorably on Hertz, saying the company will benefit from stronger fleet management, cost savings and better pricing. We have argued that warrants are the best way to play Hertz.

