Alibaba to fire employee after rape accusation





The latest accusations come at a tense time for Alibaba, which has come under intense scrutiny by the Chinese government. In April, the company, founded by Jack Ma, was fined a record $ 2.8 billion for antitrust violations. Mr. Mas’s internet finance company Ant Group was forced by Chinese regulators to halt its $ 34 billion stock debut in Shanghai and Hong Kong last year. On Weibo, many women grabbed Alibaba employees’ description of his treatment by his superiors, including their dismissal of his accusations and other behavior. In the essay, the employee said that her boss, on a work trip to Jinan, told her clients: Look how good I am to you, I brought you a beauty. Other people online have criticized the drinking culture in China, where business is often conducted around alcohol-based meals. Several people were concerned about whether Alibaba could end the discussion, given the size and influence of the company. Alibaba’s own employees push back. Over 4,000 of them have formed a #MeToo group on the company’s intranet condemning the woman’s boss. After filing a police report, the Alibaba employee said she viewed video footage outside her hotel room, which showed her boss entering her room on four occasions. She accused him in the attempt of having duplicated his key to enter. She said she woke up naked on the morning of July 28 and found a box of condoms in her bedroom. In her essay, the employee said she had reported the incident to her superiors, who requested video evidence. She said she was told that the company decided not to fire their boss because they took my reputation into account. She said she was pulled from a corporate focus group after publishing her accusations. In a post on Alibaba’s intranet, Mr. Zhang said he was shocked, angry and ashamed of the incident. He said the supervisors in charge of the case owed the employee an apology for not dealing with him quickly, according to a screenshot of the post viewed by The New York Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/08/business/alibaba-rape-china-metoo.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos