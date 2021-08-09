Business
Robinhood’s secret ingredient has a new smell in stock
It’s no surprise that the most popular action on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) right now is the trade exchange itself. Robinhood went public seven trading days ago, and it’s only natural to see users of the next-gen trading platform doing home cooking in their wallet accounts.
Robinhood was instrumental in creating its own luck on this front. He opened the door to one of his 22.5 million funded accounts to get part of the IPO. Only 301,573 account holders submitted claims for the freshly minted Robinhood shares, and they all got what they wanted.
The interesting thing here is that Robinhood Markets is not the first new offer that traders on the platform have been able to grab at the first price. Robinhood has now made available to its users seven different new numbers on its new IPO Access platform. If you think those rookie actions were messed up outside of Robinhood, you might want to check out the dashboard.
Level the playing field
Robinhood’s mission is to “democratize finance for all,” so it’s no surprise that it has rubbed shoulders with underwriters to give its rapidly growing account base access to the IPO market. Institutional investors or the big hitters usually have first access to hot new deals, so it’s no exaggeration to think of the type of deals that have remaining shares to be split among smaller retail investors on a platform. with trigger finger traders must be pretty bad.
As Groucho Marx said: “I don’t want to belong to any club that would accept me as a member”.
The reality is much nicer than the hypothesis. Robinhood has managed to get some of the hottest debuts of the summer for its clients as part of the IPO Access platform. All but one of the seven newbies he has made available are trading in positive territory.
|Initial Public Offering
|Dated
|Investors
|To come back
|Figs (NYSE: FIGURES)
|5/27/21
|18 453
|80%
|Secure Clear (NYSE: YOU)
|06/30/21
|43 104
|89%
|F45 training (NYSE: FXLV)
|07/15/21
|78,250
|0%
|Brain (NASDAQ: OB)
|07/23/21
|55,698
|(3%)
|Duolingo (NASDAQ: NEAR)
|07/28/21
|12,602
|32%
|Robinhood Markets
|07/29/21
|301,573
|45%
|risk (NYSE: RSKD)
|07/29/21
|46,500
|35%
From trendy scrubs for medical professionals in Figs to help learning new languages on Duolingo, the offerings cover a wide range of industries. However, in a hot and cold world of newbies, it is impressive that only one of the seven offers on the platform is in the red – and even then Outbrain enters the new trading week down by just 3. % compared to its initial public offering. less than three weeks ago.
The most impressive metric is that five of the seven offers generated double-digit percentage gains. The average gain is 39.7% until the close on Friday. We can say that it is a club of which Groucho Marx would like to be a member.
Of course, not all of them will be winners. Even today’s winners may not be winners. High-flying beginners are volatile and they can descend as quickly, if not more, as they go up.
Robinhood Markets itself was booming even before it introduced IPO Access in late May, with most of its offerings only hitting the market in recent days. Revenue soared 245% last year, accelerating to 309% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year. Critics argue that Robinhood relies too much on speculative options and crypto trading or that its model feasts on the controversial order flow payment as a source of income to cover its commission-free trading. IPO Access is a platform that will help diversify Robinhood’s revenue stream, and since all IPO buyers get the same price, it’s not like paying for the order flow is a problem.
It will be interesting to see if Robinhood can continue to attract quality IPOs to its platform. Will users historically impatient on the trade exchange play well with Robinhood’s request that recipients wait at least 30 days before returning their new offers? The threat here is that Robinhood reserves the right to restrict users for 60 days from IPO Access if they unload their new stock too early.
Investor demand will likely exceed supply as more traders see the excellent initial returns from IPO Access. Will more companies that go public see the merit of reaching a wider range of retail investors with their IPO stocks? Ultimately, this is just one more tool for Robinhood to justify its post-IPO gains. IPO Access was successful before the debut of the exchange itself, but the secret is now out.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/08/09/robinhoods-secret-ingredient-has-a-new-stock-smell/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]