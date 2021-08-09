Robinhood’s secret ingredient has a new smell in stock

It’s no surprise that the most popular action on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) right now is the trade exchange itself. Robinhood went public seven trading days ago, and it’s only natural to see users of the next-gen trading platform doing home cooking in their wallet accounts.

Robinhood was instrumental in creating its own luck on this front. He opened the door to one of his 22.5 million funded accounts to get part of the IPO. Only 301,573 account holders submitted claims for the freshly minted Robinhood shares, and they all got what they wanted.

The interesting thing here is that Robinhood Markets is not the first new offer that traders on the platform have been able to grab at the first price. Robinhood has now made available to its users seven different new numbers on its new IPO Access platform. If you think those rookie actions were messed up outside of Robinhood, you might want to check out the dashboard.

Level the playing field

Robinhood’s mission is to “democratize finance for all,” so it’s no surprise that it has rubbed shoulders with underwriters to give its rapidly growing account base access to the IPO market. Institutional investors or the big hitters usually have first access to hot new deals, so it’s no exaggeration to think of the type of deals that have remaining shares to be split among smaller retail investors on a platform. with trigger finger traders must be pretty bad.

As Groucho Marx said: “I don’t want to belong to any club that would accept me as a member”.

The reality is much nicer than the hypothesis. Robinhood has managed to get some of the hottest debuts of the summer for its clients as part of the IPO Access platform. All but one of the seven newbies he has made available are trading in positive territory.

Initial Public Offering Dated Investors To come back Figs (NYSE: FIGURES) 5/27/21 18 453 80% Secure Clear (NYSE: YOU) 06/30/21 43 104 89% F45 training (NYSE: FXLV) 07/15/21 78,250 0% Brain (NASDAQ: OB) 07/23/21 55,698 (3%) Duolingo (NASDAQ: NEAR) 07/28/21 12,602 32% Robinhood Markets 07/29/21 301,573 45% risk (NYSE: RSKD) 07/29/21 46,500 35%

From trendy scrubs for medical professionals in Figs to help learning new languages ​​on Duolingo, the offerings cover a wide range of industries. However, in a hot and cold world of newbies, it is impressive that only one of the seven offers on the platform is in the red – and even then Outbrain enters the new trading week down by just 3. % compared to its initial public offering. less than three weeks ago.

The most impressive metric is that five of the seven offers generated double-digit percentage gains. The average gain is 39.7% until the close on Friday. We can say that it is a club of which Groucho Marx would like to be a member.

Of course, not all of them will be winners. Even today’s winners may not be winners. High-flying beginners are volatile and they can descend as quickly, if not more, as they go up.

Robinhood Markets itself was booming even before it introduced IPO Access in late May, with most of its offerings only hitting the market in recent days. Revenue soared 245% last year, accelerating to 309% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year. Critics argue that Robinhood relies too much on speculative options and crypto trading or that its model feasts on the controversial order flow payment as a source of income to cover its commission-free trading. IPO Access is a platform that will help diversify Robinhood’s revenue stream, and since all IPO buyers get the same price, it’s not like paying for the order flow is a problem.

It will be interesting to see if Robinhood can continue to attract quality IPOs to its platform. Will users historically impatient on the trade exchange play well with Robinhood’s request that recipients wait at least 30 days before returning their new offers? The threat here is that Robinhood reserves the right to restrict users for 60 days from IPO Access if they unload their new stock too early.

Investor demand will likely exceed supply as more traders see the excellent initial returns from IPO Access. Will more companies that go public see the merit of reaching a wider range of retail investors with their IPO stocks? Ultimately, this is just one more tool for Robinhood to justify its post-IPO gains. IPO Access was successful before the debut of the exchange itself, but the secret is now out.