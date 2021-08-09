SEC Chairman Announces Increased Oversight of Offshore Issuers With Links to China-Based Operating Companies | Vinson & Elkins LLP





On July 30, 2021, the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Gary Gensler released a public statement announcing that he had asked SEC staff to demand additional disclosure from offshore issuers having ties to operating companies based in China.1 Gensler’s announcement builds on recent legislative efforts to regulate Chinese companies seeking to raise capital in the United States from a public offering.

The announcement follows a letter from a group of US Republican senators asking the SEC to enforce the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (“HFCAA”) and investigate Chinese companies listed in the United States for lack of accountability. transparency.2 The HFCAA, which was passed with bipartisan support in December 2020, is primarily aimed at increasing the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board’s (“PCAOB”) access to Chinese companies.3 The HFCAA requires foreign companies to comply with PCAOB audits or risk being banned from listing on U.S. stock exchanges, and it also requires all public companies to disclose whether they are owned or controlled by a foreign government.4 In its announcement, Gensler explained that many China-based operating companies are structured as Variable Interest Entities (“VIEs”) in order to establish offshore shell companies that can issue shares to public shareholders in others. jurisdictions. Gensler noted that the deal “exposes” only US investors to China-based operating companies through a series of service and other contracts, and expressed concern that “average investors may not realize be that they own shares in a shell company rather than a China-based company. operating company. “ As a result, the SEC will now request additional information from foreign issuers associated with China-based operating companies before their registration statements are declared effective. These companies will have to disclose: “That investors do not buy shares of a China-based operating company, but rather buy shares of a shell issuer that maintains service agreements with the associated operating company. Thus, the description of the business of the issuer must clearly distinguish the description of the management services of the front company from the description of the operating company based in China;

That the China-based operating company, the shell company issuer and investors face uncertainty over future actions of the Chinese government which could significantly affect the financial performance of the operating company and the ‘applicability of contractual agreements; and

Detailed financial information, including quantitative metrics, so that investors can understand the financial relationship between the VIE and the issuer.5 Additionally, any China-based operating company wishing to register securities with the SEC, either directly or through a shell company, will need to disclose: “Whether the operating company and the issuer, if applicable, have received or have been refused permission from the Chinese authorities to list on the US stock exchanges; the risks that such approval may be refused or revoked; and an obligation to disclose whether the approval has been revoked; and

That the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which requires the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to be authorized to inspect the issuer’s public accounting firm within three years, could result in the company’s deregistration. ‘operation in the future if the PCAOB is not able to inspect the business.6 The SEC’s increased disclosure requirements are precipitated in part by two recent actions by the Chinese government. First, Chinese authorities have proposed a new rule that would require a cybersecurity review of almost all Chinese companies wishing to register in a foreign jurisdiction, dramatically increasing the Chinese government’s oversight of private companies.7 Second, the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) opened an investigation into Didi Global Inc. (“Didi”), a ridesharing company, for potential violations of Chinese privacy and securities laws just days after Didi held her first public meeting. offers on the New York Stock Exchange. As a result of this investigation, the CAC removed Didi’s apps from Chinese mobile phone stores and prevented Didi from registering new users, which resulted in a sale of Didi’s shares. Chinese authorities are working to contain the fallout from the sale of Didi. In a statement made on August 1, 2021, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (“CSRC”) requested increased communications with the SEC in order to find a collaborative solution to the increased disclosure requirements of the SEC for offshore issuers with links with operating companies based in China. companies.8 The CSRC explained that its scrutiny of certain industries is focused on promoting development and security, and that it will strive to further improve the transparency and predictability of its policies in the future.9 Gensler’s statement represents the SEC’s latest move in an attempt to regulate Chinese companies that wish to raise funds from US investors. The CSRC has long been committed to opening up China’s financial industry,ten but U.S. lawmakers have expressed frustration over Chinese companies’ lack of transparency for years. The SEC announcement demonstrates that it is now prepared to take a stronger stance against Chinese companies that flout SEC disclosure and auditing standards. 1 President Gary Gensler, Sec. & Ex. Comm’n, Investor protection statement related to recent developments in China (July 30, 2021), https://www.sec.gov/news/public-statement/gensler-2021-07-30?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=newsletter_axiosprorata&stream=top. 2 To see Senator Tom Cotton, et al., letter to Gary Gensler, President, US Sec. & Ex. Comm’n (July 28, 2021), https://www.kennedy.senate.gov/public/_cache/files/a/9/a9cbd3a8-2381-441d-bdca-ea6dbd1c5599/4803CA1066F482213CBDDF0E68B88310.sullivan-kennedy-letter-to-sedec-re-us chinese-companies.pdf. 3 To see Richard Smith and Jinsong Zhang, Foreign Company Accountability Law Enacted, JD Supra (January 22, 2021), https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/the-holding-foreign-companies-5211670/. 4 To see Eric Beech, Trump signs bill that could kick Chinese companies off U.S. stock exchanges, Reuters (December 18, 2020), https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/trump-signs-bill-that-could-kick-chinese-firms-off-us-stock-exchanges-2020-12-18/. 5 Gensler, above at n.1 6 Identifier. 7 China seeks more communication with US on overseas IPOs, Bloomberg News (August 1, 2021), https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-08-01/china-calls-for-more-communication-with-us-on-overseas-ipos. 8 Username. 9 Username. ten Username.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jdsupra.com/legalnews/sec-chair-announces-increased-scrutiny-5945037/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos