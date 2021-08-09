Stock prices underestimate climate change risks and real estate markets are far from met, newspapers say

Your investments, even those presumably in the capable hands of professionals, dangerously undervalue the risks associated with climate change.

This is the belief of an overwhelming majority of 861 finance academics, investment advisers, portfolio managers, regulators and political economists interviewed anonymously by Johannes Stroebel and Jeffrey Wurgler of the Stern School of Business at New York University. .

Respondents are at least 20 times more likely to believe that climate risk is currently underestimated by DJIA asset markets,

-0.26%

as opposed to overestimated, Stroebel and Wurgler said in a peer-reviewed article discussing these findings and posted by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Asset markets included stocks and bonds, but also real estate and insurance.

Respondents who thought that stock prices do not sufficiently reflect climate risks

more than those who think that stock prices reflect too much climate risk by a factor of 20: 1. Asked the same question about the actual revaluation and insufficient price in the camp, a factor of 67: 1.

“

Either the widespread belief that asset prices and insurance markets underestimate climate risk is far behind, or these markets have a lot to catch up with.

“

Report comes same day as crucial UN update Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), who said the past decade has been hotter than any period in 125,000 years and offered this organization’s freshest look to date on why severe droughts, fires and floods are happening. produce more often. He also reminded policymakers that there was still time to find a solution.

The survey of climate related investments and the UN update appear as the main SPX stock indexes,

-0.08%

hit record highs last week after the monthly U.S. employment report was better than expected. Markets were buoyed by optimistic sentiment of a recovery in employment despite the delta variant of COVID-19.

Current market performance aside, over the next five years, respondents to Stroebel and Wurgler said, risk concerns focus on what should be more demanding and costly regulatory rules for businesses. and their actions. Companies could be forced to report their issues more consistently by the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators. So far, the risk from climate change, at least in the United States, has been largely voluntary but has already been heard on other earnings conference calls.

The SEC has closed its comment period on the proposed changes, but has yet to rule.

“

Business leaders stressed the separation of climate risk from traditional earnings reporting, while Republicans feared that a one-size-fits-all approach to climate reporting would work for all companies.

“

CEOs of the powerful corporate roundtable, investor groups and primarily Democratic lawmakers told the SEC in comments that they would support mandatory rules requiring listed companies to disclose greenhouse gas emissions. detailed greenhouse and other figures revealing the impacts and risks of climate change for investors. Business leaders stressed the separation of climate risk from traditional earnings reporting, while Republicans feared that a one-size-fits-all approach to climate reporting would work for all companies.

Stroebel and Wurgler said concerns about regulatory risk affected all respondents, even those who were not as convinced as others that climate change as a whole was a huge risk.

Even respondents who are themselves little concerned about climate change are much more likely to believe that asset markets underestimate the risks of climate change rather than overvaluing them, which is perhaps consistent with the interviewees worried about potentially undervalued transition risks due to regulatory interventions, the researchers said. Either the widespread belief that asset prices and insurance markets underestimate climate risk is far behind, or these markets have a lot to catch up with.

Beyond the risk of declaration over five years, the situation changes.

Over the next 30 years, a large representation of survey participants expect the impact on investments to be a more direct physical risk, which could include increased insurance costs for businesses, loss of assets due to storms or floods if climate change impacts are not controlled and supply chain disruption due to greater weather issues.

Pressure from institutional investors is seen as the most powerful force for change among financial mechanisms, according to the survey. Major pension funds, including those in New York and California, with decades-long demands to make pension payments, have increased pressure on portfolio managers to include more climate-sensitive offerings and divest themselves from the CL00 petroleum,

-2.15% .

NYU researchers also said carbon taxes and government subsidies are seen as powerful policies to change the investment landscape, according to the survey.

“

Scientists often describe climate change with superlatives. Urgent. Terrible. Existential. Superlatives are all bad. Encouragingly, financial economists are devoting more and more attention to the intersection of climate and finance.

“

Johannes Stroebel and Jeffrey Wurgler from the Stern School of Business at New York University



In perhaps the most complicated of questions financial professionals have had to think about, they’ve been asked about economic conditions and climate change. Most respondents believe that awareness of climate risk is not correlated with

economic, in part because they may believe that economic conditions are predominantly local and that climate change is a global problem.

Those who believed in a correlation were more likely to see climate change as associated with good rather than bad economic conditions, so, for example, a strong economy could produce larger emissions from a company. If those emissions were taxed, the company would pay more but have the underlying health of the economy to help offset that tax bill.

Scientists often describe climate change with superlatives. Urgent. Terrible. Existential. Superlatives are all bad, Stroebel and Wurgler said. Encouragingly, financial economists are devoting more and more attention to the intersection of climate and finance.

Yet a biting comment earlier this year from Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz and Lord Nicholas Stern, president of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the London School of Economics, spared their colleagues a few words. economists and the US government when it comes to calculating the risk of climate change.

Without a new approach to the social cost of carbon, the authorswarned in a newspaper, the United States dramatically underestimates the financial impact of carbon emissions and hinders President Bidens’ efforts to achieve a net zero emissions economy by 2050.

