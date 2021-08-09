A stock market crash is approaching. Here’s what to do with your brokerage account

The stock market has had a pretty good streak this year. Sure, there have been tough weeks, but all in all 2021 has been a strong year for stocks.

But when it comes to investing, good things tend to come to an end, at least for a period of time. And that’s why it’s important to prepare for a stock market crash.

It is impossible to predict when the stock market will deteriorate. Right now, stocks are bloated across the board and many stock prices do not reflect the true value of the companies behind them. And when you find yourself in a situation where a lot of stocks are trading for more money than they are actually worth, it sets the stage for everything to fall apart.

Of course, we may not see a real stock market crash this year. We may not even see any next year. But if history tells us anything, it’s that stocks will eventually collapse. And here’s what you can do to get ready.

1. Make sure you have a diversified portfolio

Your goal in buying stocks is to assemble a healthy mix that is likely to gain value over time. But you should also aim for a diverse collection of stocks.

Sometimes stock market crashes can hit one segment of the market harder than others. So if you own too many similar stocks, the value of your portfolio could really take a serious hit.

Take a look at the stocks you have in your brokerage account. If you own 12 different stocks, but seven of them are tech stocks and four are energy stocks, you might want to trade a few for companies in other industries.

Another option is to buy exchange traded funds (ETFs), which allow you to own a bunch of stocks with a single investment and are a great diversification tool. Many brokerage accounts allow you to buy ETFs and will not charge a commission to add them to your portfolio.

2. Make sure your investments are suitable for your age.

Many people invest money during their working years so that they can use their portfolios as a source of income during retirement. For this reason, it’s important not to invest too heavily in stocks if retirement is just around the corner. In this situation, it’s best to trade some of your stocks for bonds, as their value is less likely to fluctuate for the worse, even during times of turbulence.

But if you’re between 20 and 30, there’s no need to sell your stocks or trade them for bonds, even though they have historically been less volatile. The reason? Even though stock market crashes can cause portfolios to drop in value, if you’re young enough, you have plenty of time to sit down and wait for the market to recover. And to be clear, the stock market possesses managed to recover from every slowdown he has experienced.

3. Make sure your emergency fund is strong

One of the best things to do with your brokerage account during a stock market crash is to do nothing at all.

When stock values ​​fall, the value of your portfolio is likely to follow. But what you see is something called a paper loss (or, in most cases today, screen loss). So try not to panic or get overwhelmed. You will not watch a real loss until you sell stocks for less than what you bought them for. And that’s also why not touching your brokerage account is one of the best ways to deal with a stock market crash.

However, sometimes emergencies arise and the need for cash arises. If you find yourself in a position where you have to sell certain stocks to raise funds, you could end up suffering losses in a stock market crash. On the other hand, if you have a fully loaded emergency fund, you can use it as a source of liquidity and leave your portfolio alone when the market is bad.

A stock market crash happens at some point. When exactly, we don’t know. But if you use these tactics, you can prepare to get through the next one.