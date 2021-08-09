Jobs in the United States hit an all-time high in June





Hiring is rampant across industries as companies continue to rebuild capacity lost in last year’s lockdowns. Professional and business services, retail, hotels and restaurants added the most vacancies, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Monday.

But many unemployed people face difficulties. Some continue to struggle to find daycare, while others worry about the risk of contracting the virus at work.

“If we are to sustain our economic recovery, we must take seriously removing barriers to staffing these vacancies,” said Neil Bradley, executive vice president and director of policy for the US Chamber of Commerce.

Specifically, added Bradley, “this includes meeting child care needs, streamlining unemployment programs, job training and increasing legal immigration.” Economists expect at least the child care aspect to be addressed when schools reopen in person after the summer. But the rampant spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant adds a risk of exposure. Meanwhile, generous pandemic-era unemployment benefits that have already ceased in several states will run out in September, which could also affect the hiring rate. Hires, layoffs and voluntary departures In June, the number of hires rose to 6.7 million, in particular thanks to the increase in activity in commerce and education. The layoff rate remained unchanged at 0.9%, the lowest level on record and stable since May, while the voluntary departure rate rose to 2.7%. The rise in the quit rate is likely due “in part to increased opportunities for workers to find better jobs, potentially with higher wages or safer working conditions in the lingering pandemic,” said Elise Gould , Senior Economist at the Economic Policy Institute, in a Tweeter The dynamic job vacancies report is further evidence that the recovery in employment in the United States has accelerated over the summer months. Between June and July, the country created nearly 1.9 million jobs. Goldman Sachs SG The unemployment rate fell to 5.4% in July and economists are increasingly optimistic that it will reach pre-pandemic levels next year:predicts 3.5% unemployment by the end of 2022. However, the overall unemployment rate is only a measure of the labor market. Participation rates are still falling, and although unemployment fell across most demographic groups in July, it remains higher for black, Hispanic and Asian workers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/09/economy/record-job-openings-june/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos